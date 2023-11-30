Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of a violent incident in Jerusalem
Israeli officials work at the scene of a violent incident in Jerusalem November 30, 2023 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun Photo: Reuters/RONEN ZVULUN
world

2 killed, 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting attack

3 Comments
JERUSALEM

Two Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bus stop during morning rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday, killing at least two people and wounding eight others, Israeli police said.

"Two terrorists arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with firearms, these terrorists opened fire towards civilians at the bus station and were subsequently neutralized by security forces and a nearby civilian," Israeli police said.

The attackers came from East Jerusalem, Jerusalem Police District Commander Doron Turgeman told reporters at the scene.

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the street that was crowded with morning commuters, and police said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel condemned the shooting.

"Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence," said Ambassador Jack Lew.

The violence came as Israel and Hamas struck a last-minute agreement on Thursday to extend their six-day ceasefire in Gaza by one more day to allow negotiators to keep working on deals to swap hostages held in the coastal enclave for Palestinian prisoners.

Just leave New Jersey sized Israel already and make Jerusalem a holy city for all faiths, give the arabs what they claim to want and watch what they demand next

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

You kill our civilians...we kill yours...you kill ours...we kill yours.... Not really a surprise this happened is it?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The initial attack origin come from Gaza however people from West Bank also being detained?

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-army-detains-60-more-palestinians-in-west-bank/3066035

That includes other casualties in West Bank

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/29/israel-kills-two-children-in-latest-raid-on-jenin-refugee-camp

Kids on the street become target of military operation too?

https://english.ahram.org.eg/NewsContent/58/1262/513138/War-on-Gaza/War-on-Gaza/Video--In-cold-blood--Israeli-sniper-kills-yearold.aspx

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

