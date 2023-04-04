Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general view shows aftermath following the derailment of a passenger train after it hit construction equipment on the track, in Voorschoten
A passenger train is derailed after it hit construction equipment on the track, in Voorschoten, Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/KYRLIAN DE BOT
world

One killed, 30 injured in train accident in Netherlands

1 Comment
By Toby Sterling
VOORSCHOTEN, Netherlands

At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many seriously, when a passenger train carrying about 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early on Tuesday after hitting a construction crane, officials said.

Rescue teams were seen ferrying away the injured in pre-dawn darkness at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague. The accident happened around 3:25 a.m., emergency services said.

Nineteen people were taken to hospital. Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said.

Dutch Railways official Carola Belderbos said the train collided with the crane and the injured included the driver and two conductors.

The front carriage of the night train from Leiden city to The Hague derailed, emergency services said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage but was extinguished, it said.

Earlier reports said the passenger train had collided with a freight train. Dutch Railways spokesperson Erik Kroeze said a freight train carrying chalk was involved in the accident but could not give details.

Jeroen Wienen of Prorail, which maintains the rails, said several investigations had been initiated, including by the company itself, the police and the Dutch Safety Board, which looks into serious accidents.

"Fortunately enough this is a very, very unique accident, but it's a horrible accident," Wienen told Reuters at the site of the accident.

"We at Prorail are doing the investigation primarily to see what happened and how we can avoid this in the future," he said, adding: "everybody's really shaken up."

Dutch Railways said in a tweet that trains between Leiden and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the accident.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the Netherlands' royal family were among those who expressed their sympathy for the victims.

"My thoughts are with the relatives and with all the victims. I wish them all the best," Rutte said in a tweet. "We deeply sympathize with all of them," King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

I know, you’re probably all very sure that the crane moved alone onto those rails, but sorry, when I read Voorschooten, crane and The Hague, then it smells a bit like something more than pure randomness.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo