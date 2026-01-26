 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Torrential rains hit Tunis
A person rides a motorcycle through a flooded street as torrential rains hit the country, in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui Image: Reuters/Jihed Abidellaoui
world

One rescued, 50 feared drowned after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

0 Comments
VALLETTA

A migrant has been ‌rescued and 50 others are feared drowned after a boat ⁠sank in the ‍Mediterranean, officials said ‍on ‍Sunday.

The man had been ⁠in the sea for 24 ​hours and said he believed everyone else on the vessel had died, according to ⁠the Alarm Phone group which runs an emergency hotline for migrants.

The boat had come from Tunisia, it added, a common departure point for migrants risking the dangerous journey to reach Europe.

The man was ​rescued by a merchant ship off Tunisia ⁠and brought to Malta for medical treatment, Malta's armed forces ‍said. They and Alarm ‌Phone did ‌not say when ‍the man was rescued.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog