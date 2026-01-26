One rescued, 50 feared drowned after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

A person rides a motorcycle through a flooded street as torrential rains hit the country, in Tunis, Tunisia January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

A migrant has been ‌rescued and 50 others are feared drowned after a boat ⁠sank in the ‍Mediterranean, officials said ‍on ‍Sunday.

The man had been ⁠in the sea for 24 ​hours and said he believed everyone else on the vessel had died, according to ⁠the Alarm Phone group which runs an emergency hotline for migrants.

The boat had come from Tunisia, it added, a common departure point for migrants risking the dangerous journey to reach Europe.

The man was ​rescued by a merchant ship off Tunisia ⁠and brought to Malta for medical treatment, Malta's armed forces ‍said. They and Alarm ‌Phone did ‌not say when ‍the man was rescued.

