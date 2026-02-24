 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada Trade Trump
FILE - Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks to reporters, accompanied by other Council of the Federation members, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, file)
world

Ontario's premier says 'walls are closing in' on Trump after Supreme Court tariff decision

0 Comments
By ROB GILLIES
TORONTO

The leader of Canada’s most populous province said Monday “the walls are closing in” on President Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down many of Trump’s tariffs and said he’s also looking forward to the U.S. midterm elections in November which could further constrain Trump.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Canada is in an “economic war” right now and said no deal is better than a bad deal with Trump.

“It’s very challenging right now. I just sit back some days, and I am not the only one. Everyone in the world sits back. How can one person, one man, create so much turmoil around the world? Not just here in Canada but around the world. It is pretty staggering. So I can’t wait for the midterms,” Ford said.

The court’s decision Friday struck down tariffs Trump had imposed on nearly every country in the world using an emergency powers law. Trump now says he will use a different, albeit more limited, legal authority.

“It was a positive message from the Supreme Court,” Ford said.

Most of Canada’s exports to the U.S. are covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact , or USMCA, but some tariffs are taking a toll on certain sectors of Canada’s economy, particularly aluminum, steel, autos and lumber.

Ford warned Trump could scrap the free trade deal that is under review this year.

Ford said other countries like Japan and the U.K. “rushed in to get a deal and all of a sudden, he turned on them like a rattle snake. We’re going to be cautious.”

Ford noted many Republican seats will be up for grabs in November’s elections for control of the House and the Senate, including a number of them next door in Michigan.

The premier also noted the House voted earlier this month to slap back Trump’s tariffs on Canada, a rare if largely symbolic rebuke of the White House agenda as Republicans joined Democrats over the objections of GOP leadership. The resolution seeks to end the national emergency Trump declared to impose the tariffs, though actually undoing the policy would require support from the president, which is highly unlikely. It next goes to the Senate.

“The walls are closing in on President Trump,” Ford said. “You saw him lose the vote and six Republicans crossed the floor with Congress and then you saw the Supreme Court.”

Ford said the tariffs are causing inflation.

“Down in the U.S. people are feeling the crunch. They don’t see the prices going down with food and other goods. That all has come down to the uncertainty that he’s put around the world and his number one customer in the world,” Ford said.

Trump recently threatened to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada over that country’s proposed China trade deal, intensifying a feud with the longtime U.S. ally and its Prime Minister Mark Carney.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “What Is Happening With Us?”

Savvy Tokyo