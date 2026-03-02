Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado says she will return to Venezuela in coming weeks

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado looks on while speaking with the media following meetings at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Venezuelan opposition leader and ‌Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado said ‌she plans to ⁠return to the ⁠country ⁠in the coming ‌weeks, according to a ⁠message posted ⁠on her social media accounts on Sunday.

Machado, a 58‑year‑old industrial ⁠engineer, ⁠left Venezuela in December ‌for Oslo to receive the award and is currently ‌in the United States.

Speculation around Machado's return has been prevalent since the U.S. captured former Venezuelan leader ​Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Machado ‌is under investigation in Venezuela and Interim President Delcy Rodriguez ‌has said she ⁠should have ⁠to "answer to Venezuela" ​for her ⁠support ‌of U.S. military ​action against Caracas.

