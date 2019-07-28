Outrage as Trump brands mostly-black Baltimore 'infested mess'

U.S. President Donald Trump was hit with new accusations of racism Saturday after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority black city of Baltimore an "infested mess."
Trump's outburst came in a series of sharply worded tweets aimed at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings -- a high-profile critic of Trump's administration whose district covers much of Baltimore.
"Cumming (sic) District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," the president wrote, calling it "the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."
"No human being would want to live there," he said -- in an attack ostensibly provoked by Cummings' criticism of the harsh conditions facing would-be asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The morning diatribe ignited a storm of criticism, less than two weeks after the House of Representatives condemned Trump for "racist" comments targeting four first-term Democratic congresswomen who are ethnic minorities.
The top Democrat in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of a "racist" attack on a "champion... of civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague."
"We all reject racist attacks against him," wrote Pelosi -- who was born in Baltimore and whose father served as mayor of the city.
Former Vice President Joe Biden -- the Democratic frontrunner to challenge Trump in 2020 -- called out the president directly on Twitter.
"It is despicable for you to attack him and the people of Baltimore this way," Biden wrote. "Once again you have proved yourself unfit to hold the office. A President is supposed to lift this nation up. Not tear it down."
There was similar condemnation from half a dozen White House candidates including Cory Booker, who tweeted footage of a black CNN anchor and Baltimore native who broke down on air while reacting to the attack on his home city.
"This is painful. This is a moral, defining moment in America," wrote Booker. "Silence is toxic complicity."
Democratic 2020 contender Kamala Harris, who like Booker is black, likewise weighed in saying she was "proud" to have her campaign headquarters in the Cummings district and calling Trump's attack "disgraceful."
The city's Democratic Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young -- also black -- meanwhile rejected Trump's rhetoric as "hurtful and dangerous."
"It's completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings," Young wrote in a statement.
A historic port city of 600,000 people, Baltimore presents a mixed picture, with both handsome and affluent neighborhoods and large poverty-stricken districts. It has one of the country's highest murder rates.
Cummings' district is more than 50 percent black -- and the city of Baltimore as a whole more than 60 percent.
Cummings himself tweeted: "Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents."
As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings -- one of the most prominent African- Americans in Congress -- has launched investigations into Trump administration policies, including reports of poor treatment at migrant detention centers.
"Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous," Trump charged.
The attack was reminiscent of Trump's recent, racially-charged onslaught against the four young Democratic lawmakers, all women of color, who he said should "go back" to the "crime infested" places they came from. In fact, three were born in the U.S. and all are American citizens.
In an op-ed piece for The Washington Post late Friday, 148 African-Americans who served under former President Barack Obama pledged their support for the four "as well as all those currently under attack by President Trump."
Trump denies accusations of racism -- and has made a point of pushing for the release of U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, held in Sweden on assault charges, in an apparent effort to curb his unpopularity with black voters.
But his calculated targeting of the "Squad" -- as the four are known -- was widely seen as a bid to galvanize his mostly white electoral base as he gears up for next year's reelection battle, at the risk of inflaming racial tensions.© 2019 AFP
SuperLib
hehe he just insulted an entire city. It's just all so strange.
PTownsend
Said the privileged class brat who's lived in upscale housing all his life surrounded by people from his economic class - and demographic group - a man with zero understanding of poverty with no clue why people could be poor, with zero regard for anyone not from his family - or economic class. Trump's father, like Hannity and other slum lords, got rich off government funded low-income housing projects.
Is trump going to look at the many other parts of the country with large numbers of people living in poverty, areas where he's been supported. Or would he look there only if someone from there and not from his demographic or gender criticized him. He's a repugnant human being.
Mr. Noidall
Trump is right. And once again, the truth is racist.
Serrano
hehe he just insulted an entire city
Hehe it IS an infested mess thanks to the Democrats running it. Nothing racist or untrue in what he said.
Toasted Heretic
Still attacking America and Americans. Why doesn't he just go back etc etc.
PR stunt. Like something from an Armando Ianucci script. He's fooling no-one.
Expect the usual deflection from Trumpists claiming they are the real victims etc
PTownsend
What in the world does that mean.
JT if posters link to youtube sites they should identify the site. I refuse to click on a link where I might be adding to the coffers of people I do not want to make richer, regardless which country they're from.
PTownsend
Humor? Found only by GoTrumpers - most likely from Trump's demographic - as their messiah (with help from 'abroad') continues his divide and conquer approach to further splinter the long-splintered country.
FizzBit
Said the normal person who doesn’t kow tow to the urban dream. Big city living is a fantasy and whip of the deep state. Necessary in any growing industrial economy but not in a modern one. The Global central bankers will someday fall, you can’t just keep printing money forever and not have any consequences.
Toasted Heretic
Aye. It might also be prudent to mention that many of these sites are literally guys sitting in basements or right wingers tossing around opinions, rather than facts. I refuse to watch such rubbish anymore.
vanityofvanities
I enjoy this site very much. I can express my opinions and feelings free. I cannot find a similar site in Japanese language. However, I have never been abroad including U.S. I think spending money to go there and meet discriminations is not a good way.
PTownsend
Good to hear you say urbanites like Trump, especially those urbanites who've got rich selling their urban properties around the globe, aren't normal.
So trump the urbanite/urban developer is part of the deep state.
lincolnman
Our Great Orange Grand Wizard in Chief tweets out another hate-filled, racist rant....
He must think there are enough KKK members and white supremacists to get him over in 2020.
That may be true - in Russia...but not America.
Americans see his dark messages for what they are - racist hate speech, by a disgusting excuse for a human being who showcases his downward spiral with each tweet.
And Mr President, maybe you should have asked your son-in-law about those apartments that are "infested" in Baltimore...
And, as ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis pointed out in a lengthy Twitter thread response to the president, some of the problems Baltimore has faced over the past few years are due to Trump Administration policies as well as poorly-maintained apartment complexes owned by Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. MacGillis wrote an investigative article on the condition of the apartments, speaking with Kushner tenants who said they found maggots and rats in their units.
peppy kids
I think details are misising from the story
Did he actually mentioned "minorities" in the tweet?
Did he actually know the demographics of the city?
Or is everything he says anchored as racist?
I don't like Trump, just trying to get the facts straight.
Mr. Noidall
Once again, selective outrage. During the last presidential campaigns, Bernie Sanders likened West Baltimore--Rep. Elijah Cummings' district--to a third world country. And why wouldn't it look like so? It's been overseen by democratic policies for 70 years. Elijah Cummings has been in his seat since the 90's and nothing has improved. The so-called concentration camps at the border have better living conditions than does Cummings' district. Yet, no one is allowed to say anything less they be branded a racist. Baltimore--black mayor, black police chief, black school superintendent; so the failure of the city can't be attributed to white supremacy. No--it's the failure of democratic policies; and as long as these democratic poverty pimps avoid any criticism by hiding behind the shield of racism, as one of the sacred groups, things will continue and get worse for the next 70 years. Baltimore already has 32 homicides for the month of July. Just one month! And the month isn't over. But let's ignore the elephant in the room and talk about racism since that seems to bring about results.