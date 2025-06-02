Over 30 killed near aid site in Gaza

A Palestinian, wounded in an Israeli strike, receives treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at Nasser Hospital, according to ministry of health, following an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 1, 2025. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Hatem Khaled

More than 30 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured on Sunday in southern Gaza near a humanitarian aid distribution site run by a U.S. company, according to local health officials.

Witnesses said the Israeli military had opened fire as Palestinians gathered to collect food in Rafah.

The military denied it had fired towards civilians. It also later released what it said was drone footage that showed gunmen firing on people trying to collect looted humanitarian aid in Khan Younis, a nearby city in the south of the enclave.

The footage was undated and only one person armed with a rifle was clearly visible. The military did not identify the alleged gunmen and Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

The U.S. company running aid distribution sites in Rafah and Netzarim said that it had distributed aid without incident.

Reuters could not independently verify what took place.

The head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, wrote on X that international medics in Gaza had reported there were "mass casualties including scores of injured & killed among starving civilians due to gunshots".

A series of incidents have underscored the insecurity around aid delivery to Gaza, following the easing of an almost three-month Israeli blockade last month.

"There are martyrs and injuries. Many injuries. It is a tragic situation in this place. I advise them that nobody goes to aid delivery points. Enough,” paramedic Abu Tareq said at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said paramedics had recovered the bodies of 23 Palestinians and evacuated another 23 injured people from the aid collection site area in Rafah.

Local health authorities said at least 31 bodies had so far arrived at Nasser Hospital.

The U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which operates the aid distribution site in Rafah, denied anyone was killed or injured near its site and said that all of its distribution had taken place without incident. It accused Palestinian militant group Hamas of fabricating "fake reports".

GFH released undated footage that it said showed that aid was distributed at one site without incident. Reuters could not independently verify the footage, which appeared to show dozens of people gathering around piles of boxes.

INITIAL INQUIRY

Israel's military said in a statement that findings from an initial inquiry indicated soldiers had not fired on civilians while they were near or within the aid distribution site.

GHF is a U.S.-based entity backed by the U.S. and Israeli governments that began providing aid in Gaza last month, bypassing traditional aid groups.

The group has been widely criticized by the international community, with U.N. officials saying its aid plans would only foment forced relocation of Palestinians in Gaza and more violence.

Residents and medics said Israeli soldiers fired from the ground at a crane nearby that overlooks the area, and a tank had opened fire at thousands of people who were en route to get aid from the site in Rafah. Reuters footage showed ambulance vehicles carrying injured people to Nasser Hospital.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office accused Israel of using aid as a weapon, "employed to exploit starving civilians and forcibly gather them at exposed killing zones, which are managed and monitored by the Israeli military".

Israel denies that people in Gaza are starving because of its actions, saying it is facilitating aid deliveries and pointing to its endorsement of the new GHF distribution centers and its consent for other aid trucks to enter Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that a lot of people in Gaza were "starving".

Israel accuses Hamas of stealing supplies intended for civilians and using them to entrench its hold on Gaza. Hamas denies looting supplies and has executed a number of suspected looters.

Reda Abu Jazar said her brother was killed as he waited to collect food near the Rafah aid distribution centre. "Let them stop these massacres, stop this genocide. They are killing us," she said, as Palestinian men gathered for funeral prayers.

UNRWA's Lazzarini said in his statement on X that "aid distribution has become a death trap" and adding that aid distribution should be "only through the United Nations including UNRWA".

The Red Crescent also reported that 14 Palestinians were injured on Sunday near a separate site in central Gaza, also operated by GHF.

CEASEFIRE TALKS FALTER

Israel and Hamas meanwhile traded blame for the faltering of a new Arab and U.S. mediation bid to secure a temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli jails.

Hamas said on Saturday it was seeking amendments to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal, but Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff rejected the group's response as "totally unacceptable".

Egypt and Qatar said on Sunday they are continuing efforts to converge views and overcome disagreements to reach a ceasefire.

Dozens of Palestinians marched on Sunday at the funeral of a Gaza doctor, Hamdi Al-Najjar, who was critically injured in late May in an airstrike that killed all but one of his 10 children. Najjar died late on Saturday.

The Israeli military has confirmed it conducted an air strike on Khan Younis that day, but said it was targeting suspects in a structure that was close to Israeli soldiers.

The military is looking into claims that "uninvolved civilians" were killed, it said, adding that the military had evacuated civilians from the area before the operation began.

Israel began its offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli tallies, and saw 251 taken as hostages into Gaza.

Israel's campaign has devastated much of Gaza, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians and destroying most buildings. Much of the population now lives in shelters in makeshift camps.

