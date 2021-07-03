Over 6 million EU citizens apply to settle in post-Brexit UK

More than 6 million European Union citizens applied to settle in the UK before the end-June deadline that the British government had imposed as part of the country's departure from the bloc.
In a statement Friday, Britain's Home Office said of the 6.02 million people who had applied, 400,000 applications were made in the final month before the end of the EU Settlement Scheme.
“Having more than 6 million applications to the scheme is an unprecedented achievement and I am delighted that we have secured the rights of so many EU citizens — our friends, neighbors and family members," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
The Home Office said that the 570,000 people with pending applications will have their rights protected until their application is decided and that there will be “indefinite scope” for anyone who missed the deadline to make a late application.
People who submitted an application by the deadline have received a certification that they can use if they need to prove their immigration status for any reason, such as taking up a new job or renting a property.
The scheme was introduced in March 2019 as part of the UK's plans to leave the EU. One of the main impacts of Brexit was the end of freedom of movement, whereby anyone in any EU state can live and work anywhere else within the bloc, which numbers 27 countries after the UK's departure.
Under the scheme, EU citizens in the country will be guaranteed their rights, including access to benefits and healthcare, in the UK. Any EU citizen who hasn't applied could now potentially lose their rights or even be subject to deportation.
Similar schemes have been in place in the EU with regard to the 1 million or so British citizens who live within the bloc. Those applying for post-Brexit residency permits in France also faced a deadline on Wednesday.
One key concern is that the immigration policy could leave a disastrous legacy similar to Britain’s “Windrush” scandal, when many people from the Caribbean who legally settled in the UK decades ago were wrongly caught up in tough new government rules to crack down on illegal immigration.
Many in the “Windrush generation” — named after the ship that carried the first post-war migrants from the West Indies — lost their homes and jobs or were even deported simply because they couldn’t produce paperwork proving their residency rights.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Waddo
Funny.. They left the EU because too many "foreigners" we moving there. Now it's "proof" how great the county is.
Peeping_Tom
In other words, more Brits live in the EU than the other way around.
6 Millions from 27 countries- EU (Mainly Polish & Romanians)Versus
1 Million from just 1 country - UK
Brexiteers were wrong.
Again!
GdTokyo
How many educated younger earners will seek to leave the UK for the EU?
TokyoJoe
Wonder why? I thought it was a terrible place full of brexit voting neanderthals according to the lefty's. Hmm something doesn't add up here. Also isn't the sky due to fall in any day now due to brexit? Still waiting.
Mr Kipling
The Poles and those from the Baltic states are generally hardworking and law abiding. The grooming gangs, violent knife crime and drug dealing is in the Pakistani and Jamaican communities. Of course, not connected to Brexit.
Ah_so
I'm not sure your logic is sound.
TokyoJoe
Did you speak to each of the 17,410,742 people that voted brexit yourself or did you hire a marketing company to gather the data for this statement?, either way, impressive work waddo.
Strangerland
From the outside, Brexit appears like a bunch of disaffected people who made a decision that they thought was flipping the bird to the government, but ended up being one of the biggest cases of cutting off your nose to spite your face ever.
To each their own, but I don't see how it was ever a good idea from an objective perspective.
n1k1
Please don't give brexit a positive spin because of this. It really is people stranded in crossfire. There is nothing positive about brexit.
n1k1
At least 6M Polish and Romanian can carry on moving and working freely in the UK and the EU.
Everyone else .... will.. I don't even know .. apply for a working visa ?
Tokyo-m
Six million people on route to gaining citizenship in the country they reside in, without having to give up their original citizenships. Much more than can be said for us here in Japan.
Harry_Gatto
Quite so but the latter are increasing and the former are probably not, mainly due to the latter. The fact that little seems to be being done about it is the problem. Quite why anyone would choose to live in the UK is beyond me, a quick look through Yahoo News and then a local newspaper website will confirm why.
Quite so. Only approx. one third of eligible voters voted for Brexit and they (and Cameron) have screwed the UK forever.
Peeping_Tom
"'m not sure your logic is sound."
British is a nationality.
EU is not.
More Brits live in Spain than the opposite.
Very solid/
Reckless
Seems like the UK is still a popular destination. Now they can forge their own way.
u_s__reamer
... a bunch of disaffected people who made a decision that they thought was flipping the bird to the government, but ended up being one of the biggest cases of cutting off your nose to spite your face ever.
Q.E.D.! You nailed it! It's so hard yet human to admit you've screwed things up bigly, but the truth will out in the end as reality inexorably takes its revenge on the benighted Brexiteers who "sold their birthright" for the cheap sloganeering and deception of self-entitled public-schooled clowns. They're all gonna get scared when it gets too real!
Pukey2
Er, so what was the point of Brexit? 6 million is nearly one-tenth of the UK's population. So now what? UK is now host to a large foreign community, still has problems with foreign gangs, has a backlog of people in immigration detention centres, no longer trades as part of the EU, settling for crumbs dished out by other countries, still has immigration from non-EU countries (who made the majority of immigrants, not the EU, believe it or not), is having labour shortages because of Brexit.
At the end of the day, the UK has got rid of all the advantages of staying in the EU, but is still lumbered with all the disadvantages. I hope the Brexiteers are fine with 6 million foreigners (and counting) not going away.
Priti Patel, another one of the 'likeable' Tories, coming from an immigrant family who rushed to get to the UK, and as soon as they arrived, slammed the door shut on people right behind them.
Hito Bito
Don't you remember all the wacky claims the Remain PR department splashed across the pages for years and years?
-Housing prices will crash 10% following Brexit!!
-France will cancel Le Touquet Agreement, and the Jungle in Calais will move to Kent!!!
-No Deal Catastrophe!!
-Britain will be at "the back of the queue" for a US trade deal!! (Thanks, Obama, for that one!)
-The UK will run out of fresh fruits and veggies!!
-GDP growth will plummet -3.6% to -6.0%!! (This according to HM Treasury prior to the vote)
-British will be STRANDED in Europe, or BANNED from moving freely around Europe!!
lol. So many Lies, and still today, so much SALT! lol. And just listen to their present disparagement of, you know, the democratic process? lol. Vote MY WAY of it's the highway, eh?! lol. Insane In The Membrane!
itsonlyrocknroll
All talk about "Little Englanders, Johnny Foreigner", is the reddest of herrings.
The six million and counting are more than welcome, they provide a huge revenue stream for the exchanger.
Instead of calling the 17,000,000, all the names under the sun, why not actually ask them?
UK never exited Europe, UK left European Union. That cannot be described for a moment as having a single recognizable democratic bone in its body.
And a future political Federalist system that will favor the few imposing there will over weaker neighbors.
itsonlyrocknroll
The only difference between the USSR, and the EU is one enforces complex treaty law, the other utilizes military force, rolls in the tanks,
How long before one morphs into the other?
kurisupisu
England is doing fine!
This year will be the best year ever I’ve had financially-it is due to doing business in the UK!
TokyoJoe
I don't know what country you live in strangerland but I doubt you ever said, instead of the people I democratically vote for making the laws of my country I really wish for some unelected foreign bureaucrats making my decisions for me.
I don't blame your misunderstanding, from the outside if instead of looking directly into the window instead you chose to look at a tv screen ran by media with heavy left wing / globalist / anti brexit sentiment (proven) show you what's happening inside then you will surely be mislead. Brexit isn't the end it's just the start. Frances openly anti brexit Macron has been obliterated in the latest elections and Merkel can hardly show her face on the streets of Berlin as her popularity has nose dived. Once Frexit and Gexit happen there will be nobody to financially bail out Italy, Greece and Spain and this experiment will come to an end, then we can start to rebuild a fair trade agreement between European countries. Sure the people who voted to stay will still be upset and act like my 3 year old son when he cant have chocolate before his dinner but they are not a fair representation of sensible British people.
itsonlyrocknroll
"Brexit", It is a political baseball bat, used to beat the living daylights out the electorate that questioned the relevance of the EU.
In fact I support, the underlining fundamental sense and logic, behind EU, however, a simple fact......
Federalism demands the Commission to serve as executive, as it has under the auspistices of wider premise/ promise of the citizens at heart. That is utter nonsense!!
When the fact remains that commissioners must swear not to privilege their own nation?.
That is democracy thrown under a truck.
zichi
Great benefit for them. Live in the UK, retain EU citizenship and free to travel and work anywhere in the EU. They will have what we had before giving it away. But I can't return to live in the UK with my Japanese spouse of 30 years. Many in that boat.
The youngest brother living in Italy for 30 years seems to be having a problem staying there, needs to apply for an Irish passport. Even with an Italian son.
itsonlyrocknroll
Their has to be a refection, I born in UK, gave up my right to citizenship, let leave that for a moment.
I have residency in France, Germany. and Genoa/Rapallo Italy.
They are my close friends, call me a Brexiter, I am also European, first and foremost, don't let Politian's decide for you.
albaleo
Can you give some more info, zichi? I'm probably a little out of touch. I returned to the UK with my wife and kids in the 90s. My wife had no problem getting permanent residence. I understand rules have changed since then.
zichi
albaleo
Well, you were lucky and if we had stayed in the UK also there would have been no problems but the rules changed. Surprised you have not read the numerous articles in the British media. Now you have to meet the minimum financial requirements which we and others on this forum can not achieve.
We are retired so I don't earn the minimum salary which I would have to do in the UK and we don't have the minimum savings of about 50,000 pounds. Very sad for too many.
https://www.visalogic.net/uk/uk-spouse-visa/4/103
https://www.gov.uk/uk-family-visa/proof-income
Peeping_Tom
"Don't you remember all the wacky claims the Remain PR department splashed across the pages for years and years?
-Housing prices will crash 10% following Brexit!!
-France will cancel Le Touquet Agreement, and the Jungle in Calais will move to Kent!!!
-No Deal Catastrophe!!
-Britain will be at "the back of the queue" for a US trade deal!! (Thanks, Obama, for that one!)
-The UK will run out of fresh fruits and veggies!!
-GDP growth will plummet -3.6% to -6.0%!! (This according to HM Treasury prior to the vote)
-British will be STRANDED in Europe, or BANNED from moving freely around Europe!!
lol. So many Lies, "
Well!
You need updating; rapid.
"-France will cancel Le Touquet Agreement, and the Jungle in Calais will move to Kent!!!"
If anything this shows you ain't got a clue.
The ever-increasing English Channel crossing/deaths are not on your radar.
Or N. Ireland
Obviously. not
albaleo
Thanks, zichi. I'd heard vaguely but hadn't explored the details. Those are some big changes.
Zaphod
So what happened to all the gloom-and-doom propaganda in the lamestream media? Looks like there is life after the talking points after all...
Desert Tortoise
Tell that to Scottish fishermen. They might have a different opinion. Same thing for the Northern Irish.
itsonlyrocknroll
It is brutal tough, and are additional layers on the way.
My Mother lost her status years ago.
UK residence cards.
https://www.gov.uk/uk-residence-card
I gave up my UK passport.
I have a visa to work. It comes with conditions.