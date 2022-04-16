Over 900 civilians found dead around Kyiv; Russia threatens new attacks

Indignant over what it called Ukrainian strikes in Russian territory and following the stunning loss of its Black Sea flagship, Moscow threatened renewed missile attacks on Kyiv, where authorities said the bodies of more than 900 civilians were found outside the capital. Most had been shot dead, police said, and likely “simply executed.”
Russian forces continued preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also went on in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, the shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a 7-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional Gov. Oleh Sinehubov.
Around Kyiv, Andriy Nebytov, the head of the capital's regional police force, said bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating 95% died from gunshot wounds.
“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.
More bodies are being found every day under rubble and in mass graves, he added, with the largest number found in Bucha, more than 350. According to Nebytov, utility workers gathered and buried bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Russian troops, he added, had been “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops occupying parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south of terrorizing civilians and hunting for anyone who served in Ukraine’s military or government.
“The occupiers think this will make it easier for them to control this territory. But they are very wrong. They are fooling themselves,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “Russia’s problem is that it is not accepted — and never will be accepted — by the entire Ukrainian people. Russia has lost Ukraine forever.”
More violence could be in store for Kyiv after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with airstrikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine. Authorities in another border region of Russia also reported Ukrainian shelling Thursday.
“The number and the scale of missile attacks on objects in Kyiv will be ramped up in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any terrorist attacks or diversions on the Russian territory,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
Russia used missiles to destroy a facility for the repair and production of missile systems in Kyiv, Konashenkov said. The Ukrainian state arms manufacturer, Ukroboronprom, said Russian forces struck one of the missile workshops at the Vizar plant, located near Kyiv’s Zhuliany airport.
Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia, and the reports could not be independently verified.
However, Ukrainian officials said forces did strike a key Russian warship with missiles. A senior U.S. defense official backed up the claim, saying the U.S. now believes the Moskva was hit by at least one Neptune anti-ship missile, and probably two. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an intelligence assessment.
The Moskva, named for the Russian capital, sank while being towed to port Thursday after taking heavy damage. Moscow did not acknowledge any attack, saying only that a fire had detonated ammunition on board. The loss of the ship represents an important victory for Ukraine and a symbolic defeat for Russia.
The sinking reduces Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea and seemed to symbolize Moscow's fortunes in an eight-week invasion widely seen as a historic blunder following the Russian retreat from the Kyiv region and much of northern Ukraine.
“A ‘flagship’ russian warship is a worthy diving site. We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now. Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted Friday.
Russia's warning of renewed airstrikes did not stop Kyiv residents from taking advantage of a sunny and slightly warmer spring Friday as the weekend approached. More people than usual were out on the streets, walking dogs, riding electric scooters and strolling hand in hand.
Such tentative signs of prewar life have resurfaced in the capital after Russian troops failed to capture the city and retreated to concentrate on eastern Ukraine, leaving behind evidence of possible war crimes. But a renewed bombardment could mean a return to the steady wail of air raid sirens heard during the early days of the invasion and to fearful nights sheltering in subway stations.
In Mariupol, the city council said Friday that locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies buried in residential courtyards and not allowing new burials “of people killed by them.”
“Why the exhumation is being carried out and where the bodies will be taken is unknown,” the council said on the Telegram messaging app.
Fighting continued in industrial areas and the port, and Russia for the first time used the Tu-22М3 long-range bomber to attack the city, said Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.
Mariupol has been blockaded by Russian forces since the early days of the invasion, and dwindling numbers of Ukrainian defenders have held out against a siege that has come at a horrific cost to trapped and starving civilians.
The mayor said this week that the city's death toll could surpass 20,000. Other Ukrainian officials have said they expect to find evidence in Mariupol of atrocities like the ones discovered in Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv.
Mariupol’s capture would allow Russian forces in the south, which came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and the target of the looming offensive.
It's not certain when Russia will launch a full-scale campaign.
Also Friday, a Russian rocket hit an airport at night in the central city of Oleksandriia, Mayor Serhiy Kuzmenko said via Facebook. He made no mention of casualties.
And a regional Ukrainian official said seven people were killed and 27 wounded when Russian forces fired on buses carrying civilians in the village of Borovaya, near Kharkiv. The claim could not be independently verified.
Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office, told the Suspilne news website that authorities had opened criminal proceedings in connection with a suspected “violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.”
Fisch reported from Kramatorsk. Burns reported from Washington. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
19 Comments
Login to comment
Express sister
Russia: We will level any city and kill as many innocent people as we want to in order to break Ukraine.
Ukraine: Let’s shoot missiles at Russia.
Russia: pikachu.gif
Ssrp
This is WW3.
Russia and China vs the west west
Wonder what way India will sway..
Lamilly
I only see two countries fighting and the others looking on, hardly a WW
Ingvar
Russian forces left the Kiev area 3 weeks ago! Why did it take so long to find these bodies? And where is US Major General Roger L. Cloutier? Still singing like a bird or already met his fate in the basement of the Lubiyanka?
zichi
Putin is smarting after the sinking of one of his pride and joy battleships. Threatening WW3. Massive numbers of war crimes.
justasking
Japan in WW2 attacked US simply because US imposed an embargo on oil going to Japan.
The only reason other countries aren't joining is because Russia hasn't done anything to other countries aside from Ukraine. Land a missile by mistake towards Turkey or the Baltics, or attack equipment delivery still in Poland, then it's all out WW3.
Speed
The West should come in with jets and close off the airspace from the Russians, while they're back in Russia licking their wounds and getting ready to come back. They're murderers of civilians.
stormcrow
As bad, if not worse, than the Nazis on the Russian Front during WWII.
Maybe that who the Russians learned it from. After all, it was a very fine line between Hitler and Stalin. Whenever, they’re caught with blood on their hands they always shout out, “Fake news!”
justasking
True! In Fortnite, you can explore the whole island in less than 15 minutes!
Ingvar
Fascist NATO would do it if it could but it can't. Russian fighters and AA missiles systems are far superior.
The Avenger
Russia is truly looking like the worse, most barbaric country on earth right now... their actions against Ukrainian civilians are on par with what the Nazis did.
The fact that they are now digging up people who have been buried... likely because as elsewhere in Ukraine... they want to hide the evidence they were shot by Russian troops.
There should be no sympathy for the Russians... and no excuse for the Russian masses to not question why their government is blocking all access to outside news... or arresting people trying to tell the truth. Turning a blind eye is no better excuse than what the Germans did when they chose to ignore what the Nazis did.
If sanctions remain indefinitely... and the Russian people suffer... it will be nothing compared to the current devastating suffering of the Ukrainian people...
Matthew Hopkins
Everyday that passes more will die. Every new influx of weapons to Zelenski the longer the war. Those who want the war to continue have to accept a lot more bloodshed.
Personally I am not convinced Zelenski cares about anyone but himself and as I have yet to see him on the front line fighting along side his people I hope they take note and remove him from power as the first possible opportunity.
Hello Kitty 321
NATO is determined to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian.
Blacklabel
What happened to the mobile crematoriums that are supposedly burning the bodies?
tooheysnew
Ukraine is not firing missiles at Russia.
Russian ships - yes, Russia - no
no it’s not. So take a chill pill.
what is taking a long time is counting & identifying all the bodies.
I’m sure you wouldn’t be so cold if your family was amongst those dead bodies
zichi
justasking
Which island?
zichi
Many corpses were bobby trapped by fleeing Russian troops. Nasty Russkies.
klausdorth
Ingvar,
no, they didn't retreat from the Kyiv area. Today and yesterday more shelling.
PutAin is going for an all out war, trying to erase Ukraine and everything connected to Ukraine.
There are so many reports on the internet (videos!!) where his followers (in high positions) even say that all Ukrainians should be killed. I would like to paste those sites here, but I'm sure, Admin will delete them again ("off topic, vulgar, and so on")
Ingvar
I think the countries under the Nazi German yoke should worry about themselves. They asked China to release 20% of it's wheat and rice reserves and China gave them the diplomatic version of F you. Russia has already ruled out sending any of it's massive surplus to Europe...... It'll be nice to see enraged masses hang Nazi collaborators in the streets of Europe again. But this time, Stalin isn't around to criminally be so lenient on Nazi Germany itself.
Bronco
by whom?
It is not stated.
It's implied, in an underhanded way, but not stated in a manner that would open the AP to legal claims of libel or falsehood.
That's because there is no actual evidence that Russia did it and it could have been Ukrainian forces who killed "collaborators" after they retook areas.
Look at the headline, it's actually two separate headlines but they combine them hoping that you link them together in a cause - effect manner.
The media is distorting your perceptions using clever word play and NLP.