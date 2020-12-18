Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An officer from the US Customs and Border Protection, Trade and Cargo Division finds oxycodone pills in a parcel at John F. Kennedy Airport's US Postal Service facility on June 24, 2019 in New York Photo: AFP
world

Drug overdose deaths in U.S. rise during COVID-19

0 Comments
By Johannes EISELE
WASHINGTON

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a rise in fatal drug overdoses in the United States, officials said Thursday, stressing that essential medical services have to remain accessible despite coronavirus disruptions.

More than 81,000 drug overdose deaths were recorded in the U.S. in the year to May, the highest number ever in a 12-month period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It said the latest data showed an acceleration of overdose deaths since the pandemic took hold at the start of the year.

"The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard," said CDC director Robert Redfield. "As we continue the fight to end this pandemic, it's important to not lose sight of different groups being affected in other ways. We need to take care of people suffering from unintended consequences."

More than 500,000 Americans have died of opioid overdoses -- both prescription and non-prescription -- since 1999.

Corporate drugmakers such as Purdue Pharma have been taken to court on criminal charges over their drives to push unnecessary sales of prescription opioids, which stoked a nationwide addiction crisis.

Illicitly manufactured fentanyl has been the primary cause of the recent increase in overdose deaths, the CDC said.

On Wednesday, Canada said it had also seen a jump in opioid deaths this year.

Experts said opioid users faced increased risk in part because of unemployment and homelessness during the pandemic.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo’s Club Kids: The Avant-Garde of Gender-Bending Fashion and Drag

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo