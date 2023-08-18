Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Rising sea levels are forcing Fiji's villagers to relocate. They want polluters to pay instead
Local resident Tomasi Dioni looks after a bull at the inland relocated site of Vunidogoloa Village, Fiji. Photo: Reuters/LOREN ELLIOTT
world

Pacific island sea levels rising faster than global average, WMO says

0 Comments
GENEVA

Sea levels in the South-West Pacific are rising faster than the global average, threatening low-lying islands while heat damages marine ecosystems, the U.N. meteorological agency said on Friday.

In its State of the Climate in the South-West Pacific 2022 report, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said water levels were rising about 4 mm per year in some areas, slightly above the global mean rate.

That means low-lying territory such as Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands over time could become flooded, destroying agricultural and habitable lands with inhabitants unable to move to higher elevations.

The report added that marine heatwaves had occurred in a large area northeast of Australia and south of Papua New Guinea over more than six months, affecting marine life and the livelihoods of local communities.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said that El Niño, a warming of water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean that returned this year, would strongly affect the region.

"This will have a big impact on the South-West Pacific region as it is frequently associated with higher temperatures, disruptive weather patterns and more marine heatwaves and coral bleaching," Taalas said in a statement.

The region last year recorded 35 natural hazards, including floods and storms, that killed more than 700 people, according to the report. These hazards directly affected more than 8 million people.

Although the number of reported disaster weather events in the region decreased last year compared to 2021, the scale of economic losses due to flooding and weather events increased, according to the report.

Flood damage, including in Australia and the Philippines, amounted to $8.5 billion, almost triple the previous year.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo