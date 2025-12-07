 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes kill 5, officials say

0 Comments
By Mohammad Yunus Yawar
KABUL

Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged heavy fire along their border late on Friday, officials from both countries said, killing at least five people amid heightened tensions following failed peace talks last weekend.

Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani forces launched attacks in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

His deputy Hamdullah Fitra told Reuters that shelling by Pakistan killed five people, including a Taliban member.

A spokesman for Pakistan's prime minister said Afghan forces carried out "unprovoked firing" along the Chaman border.

"Pakistan remains fully alert and committed to ensuring its territorial integrity and the safety of our citizens," spokesman Mosharraf Zaidi said in a statement.

The exchange came nearly a week after a new round of peace talks between the South Asian neighbors ended without a breakthrough, although both sides agreed to continue their fragile ceasefire.

The talks in Saudi Arabia last weekend were the latest in a series of meetings hosted by Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia to cool tensions following deadly border clashes in October.

At the heart of the dispute, Islamabad says Afghan-based militants have carried out recent attacks in Pakistan, including suicide bombings involving Afghan nationals. Kabul denied the charge, saying it could not be held responsible for security inside Pakistan.

Dozens were killed in October’s clashes, the worst violence on the border since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in 2021.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel