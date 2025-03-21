 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pakistan army captain and 10 militants killed in security raid in the northwest

0 Comments
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan

Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in the country’s northwest on Thursday, triggering an intense gunbattle that left an army captain and 10 militants dead, the military said.

The raid was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, the military said in a statement.

It identified the slain officer as Capt. Hasnain Akhtar, saying he was leading his troops from the front and after fighting “gallantly” he “paid the ultimate sacrifice and was martyred.”

The military also described the dead militants as “Khwarij,” a phrase the government uses for Pakistani Taliban, which are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, and are allies of the Afghan Taliban. TTP is a separate group and has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Babysitting Services in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

How Do I Send Mail From Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

Visa Application and Renewal Fees to Increase from April 1

GaijinPot Blog

Kibitsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens If I Die in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Budget Friendly Ways to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel