Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan Afghanistan
Members of International media attend a briefing during their visit to a hilltop post on the Pakistan Afghanistan border in Khyber district, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Pakistan's military said it completed 90 percent of the fencing along the border with Afghanistan, vowing the remaining one of the most difficult tasks of improving the border management will be completed this summer to prevent any cross-border militant attack from both sides. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
world

Pakistan army completes 90% of fence along Afghan border

0 Comments
By MUHAMMAD YOUSAF
TORKHAM, Pakistan

Pakistan’s military said Tuesday it has completed 90% of a fence being constructed along the border with Afghanistan, vowing to complete the project this summer.

Pakistan says it is constructing the fence to prevent cross-border militant attacks.

The announcement by the Pakistan army comes amid increasing violence in neighboring Afghanistan, where the Taliban have stepped up attacks ahead of a complete withdrawal of American troops from the war-torn country.

Pakistan started the fence along the 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border with Afghanistan — known as the Durand Line — in 2017 when militants repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Pakistani posts.

On Tuesday, a Pakistani military official, Col. Rizwan Nazir, told a group of foreign journalists at the key Torkham border crossing that the remaining 10% of the fence at the western border will be complete this year.

The border barrier between the two countries consists of two sets of chain-link fences separated by a 2-meter (6.5-foot) space that has been filled with concertina wire coils. The double fence is about 4 meters (13 feet) high. The military has installed surveillance cameras to check any movement along the border.

Afghanistan has never recognized the porous border that runs through the Pashtun heartland, diluting the power of Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group on both sides.

Pakistan and Afghanistan often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to Islamic militants operating along the frontier.

On Tuesday, Pakistani soldiers were seen patrolling one of the most dangerous regions in the county, where Pakistani Taliban and other local and foreign militants have a presence.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Pakistan’s military said Tuesday it has completed 90% of a fence being constructed along the border with Afghanistan, vowing to complete the project this summer.

Considering that Pakistan has been a safe haven for the Taliban for 20 years, it is about time this fencel and the wall on the Mexican border is completed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog