Pakistan: Drone strike kills Taliban chief's son, 20 others

The spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban says the son of their chief, Mullah Fazlullah, was among 21 "holy warriors" killed this week when missiles fired by a U.S. drone struck a seminary in Afghanistan.
Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, in a statement Friday identified Fazlullah's son only as Abdullah.
His confirmation came a day after officials said the drone targeted a compound, and Khurasani said those killed in the strike were seminary students.
Khurasani had earlier said 21 students were killed in Wednesday's drone strike on the seminary near the Pakistan's Bajur tribal region, based on a tip from Pakistani intelligence.
Khurasani warned that they will launch retaliatory attacks soon.
Fazlullah is the leader of Pakistani Taliban and is believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
4 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
Seminary students at the jihad academy.
Burning Bush
Crucial details absent
How old were the boys?
Unarmed students at a school are not legitimate targets
CrazyJoe
We invaded Afghanistan claiming that Osama Bin Laden was responsible for 9/11 and Taliban had sheltered him. Taliban asked Bush 43 to provide proof which he never did and invaded Afghanistan. We attacked Iraq claiming that they had WMD which is a lie.
We need to stop invading countries based on Atrocity Propaganda and leave Afghanistan, now!
theFu
CrazyJoe - I think you are at least half right.