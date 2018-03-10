Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan: Drone strike kills Taliban chief's son, 20 others

4 Comments
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan

The spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban says the son of their chief, Mullah Fazlullah, was among 21 "holy warriors" killed this week when missiles fired by a U.S. drone struck a seminary in Afghanistan.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, in a statement Friday identified Fazlullah's son only as Abdullah.

His confirmation came a day after officials said the drone targeted a compound, and Khurasani said those killed in the strike were seminary students.

Khurasani had earlier said 21 students were killed in Wednesday's drone strike on the seminary near the Pakistan's Bajur tribal region, based on a tip from Pakistani intelligence.

Khurasani warned that they will launch retaliatory attacks soon.

Fazlullah is the leader of Pakistani Taliban and is believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.

Seminary students at the jihad academy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Crucial details absent

How old were the boys?

Unarmed students at a school are not legitimate targets

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

We invaded Afghanistan claiming that Osama Bin Laden was responsible for 9/11 and Taliban had sheltered him. Taliban asked Bush 43 to provide proof which he never did and invaded Afghanistan. We attacked Iraq claiming that they had WMD which is a lie.

We need to stop invading countries based on Atrocity Propaganda and leave Afghanistan, now!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

CrazyJoe - I think you are at least half right.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

