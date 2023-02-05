Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's General Pervez Musharraf salutes during the playing of Pakistan's national anthem at the Joint Staff headquarters in Rawalpindi
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's General Pervez Musharraf salutes during the playing of Pakistan's national anthem at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi November 27, 2007. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed Photo: Reuters/MIAN KURSHEED
world

Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile

0 Comments
ISLAMABAD

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile.

Pakistan's military and the country's mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008.

"I can confirm that he passed away this morning," Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan's consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters.

The chiefs of Pakistan's army, navy and air force expressed condolences on his death, the public relations wing of the military said. President Arif Alvi expressed condolences in a statement.

A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday to bring Musharraf's body back to Pakistan for burial, local TV channel Geo News reported.

The former four-star general, who seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, oversaw rapid economic growth and attempted to usher in socially liberal values in the conservative Muslim country.

Musharraf enjoyed strong support for many years, his greatest threat al Qaeda and other militant Islamists who tried to kill him at least three times.

But his heavy-handed use of the military to quell dissent as well as his continued backing of the United States in its fight against al Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban ultimately led to his downfall.

Allowed abroad for medical treatment even as he faced a treason case in Pakistan, Musharraf last flew to Dubai in 2016.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog