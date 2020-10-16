Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Militants ambush oil convoy, killing 15 in Pakistan

0 Comments
By ABDUL SATTAR
QUETTA, Pakistan

Militants ambushed a convoy of Pakistani oil and gas workers escorted by paramilitary troops in the restive southwestern province of Baluchistan on Thursday, killing 15 people, intelligence officials said.

The attack was initially claimed by the Baluchistan Liberation Front, a secessionist insurgent group that has operated in the region for decades, but a year-old umbrella organization that also includes the group later claimed the attack.

According to two intelligence officials, seven employees of Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company were killed, along with eight members of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps who were protecting the convoy. The seven employees were working as security officials for the company, said the intelligence officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The Pakistani military and Baluchistan's Home Minister Ziaullah Langove later also confirmed the attack, which took place in Ormara, not far from Gwadar Port, being developed by China, on the Arabian Sea. The port is a key component of Beijing’s multi-billion dollar road-and-belt project linking Beijing to Central and South Asia.

Both the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army operate in the southwestern Baluchistan province, staging relentless attacks to press their demands for independence. They have taken particular aim at the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project — including everything from roads to power plants — will link Pakistan's Gwadar to Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang province.

The insurgent umbrella organization, known by its acronym BRAS that later claimed the attack, said in an English-language statement that it rejects all agreements Pakistan has signed with China and vowed to attack any “enemy" working to advance those deals with “iron fists."

The Chief Minister of Baluchistan Jam Kamal condemned the ambush, calling it a “cowardly terrorist attack.”

The secessionists have taken responsibility for attacks on the Karachi Stock Exchange earlier this year, the Intercontinental Hotel in Gwadar last year and the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

Thursday's attack is the second in as many days. On Wednesday, six Pakistani troops were killed in North Waziristan and another soldier was killed in Bajur region, both former tribal areas that are now part of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province which, like Baluchistan, borders Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s border areas served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army claimed it cleared the region of insurgents, though occasional attacks have continued, raising fears the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping.

There was no immediate comment from the military on the Baluchistan attack.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel