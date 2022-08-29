Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Afghanistan's defence minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid accused Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan Photo: AFP
world

Pakistan providing airspace for U.S. drones: Afghan minister

KABUL

Afghan defense minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid accused Pakistan on Sunday of providing airspace for U.S. drones to enter his country, characterizing the incursions as a continuation of Washington's "invasion".

Mujahid's comments came less than a month after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the killing of al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul.

U.S. drones can still be seen flying over Kabul even now, Mujahid said.

"Our information shows that they (U.S. drones) are entering into Afghanistan from Pakistan, using the airspace of Pakistan," Mujahid told reporters when asked where the drones were coming from. "We demand that Pakistan should not allow its airspace to be used against us."

Pakistan's foreign ministry called the "conjectural allegations... highly regrettable" in a statement late Sunday and said Afghanistan must abide by its commitments "not to allow the use of its territory for terrorism against any country".

The Pakistani military has previously denied allowing the country's airspace to be used, most recently over the Zawahiri case.

Deploying these drones into Afghanistan is "still a clear invasion of Afghanistan and its airspace by the Americans", Mujahid said.

"They are doing this shamelessly. We condemn this illegal act and demand that the Americans put an end to it."

The United States led an invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 that toppled the first Taliban government, after the hardline Islamist group refused to hand over the late al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks.

The drone attack in July that killed Zawahiri, bin Laden's successor, was the first known strike by the United States on a target in Afghanistan since Washington withdrew its forces from the country on August 31 last year.

Mujahid said the authorities were investigating Biden's claims of killing Zawahiri.

"We will share the details when it is complete," he said.

Officials have neither confirmed Zawahiri's presence in Afghanistan nor acknowledged his death.

Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have risen since the Taliban seized power on August 15 last year, with Islamabad claiming militant groups are carrying out regular attacks from the neighboring country.

The Taliban government deny harboring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometer (1,600-mile) border known as the Durand line, which was drawn up in colonial times.

Ties between the two countries were further strained when Pakistani military air strikes in eastern Afghanistan killed and wounded dozens of people in April.

