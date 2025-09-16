Pakistan says it killed 31 militants in northwest as insurgents offer talks

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

By RIAZ KHAN

Pakistan’s security forces raided two separate militant hideouts in the country’s northwest, killing 31 insurgents, the military said Monday.

In a surprise move, the Pakistani Taliban under the group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, offered to hold direct talks with the Pakistani government to address what they called the “root causes” of two decades of conflict. There was no immediate comment from the government.

The overnight raids took place in the districts of Bannu and Laki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, according to a military statement. It described those killed as “Khwarij,” a term authorities use for Pakistani Taliban fighters, but did not provide further details.

The latest raids came days after the military said it killed 45 Pakistani Taliban in multiple operations in the northwest. Nineteen soldiers were also killed in those clashes.

Pakistan has faced a surge in militant attacks in recent years, most claimed by TTP. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who seized power in Kabul in 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters are believed to have found sanctuary across the border.

In a statement Monday, TTP offered to arrange a meeting between its leadership and state representatives on Pakistani soil if strong guarantees are provided. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

Pakistan and TTP last held direct talks in 2022 in Kabul, agreeing to a ceasefire, which later collapsed.

Pakistani authorities have long accused India of backing TTP and separatists in Baluchistan, allegations New Delhi denies.

