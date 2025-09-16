 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
world

Pakistan says it killed 31 militants in northwest as insurgents offer talks

0 Comments
By RIAZ KHAN
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Pakistan’s security forces raided two separate militant hideouts in the country’s northwest, killing 31 insurgents, the military said Monday.

In a surprise move, the Pakistani Taliban under the group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, offered to hold direct talks with the Pakistani government to address what they called the “root causes” of two decades of conflict. There was no immediate comment from the government.

The overnight raids took place in the districts of Bannu and Laki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, according to a military statement. It described those killed as “Khwarij,” a term authorities use for Pakistani Taliban fighters, but did not provide further details.

The latest raids came days after the military said it killed 45 Pakistani Taliban in multiple operations in the northwest. Nineteen soldiers were also killed in those clashes.

Pakistan has faced a surge in militant attacks in recent years, most claimed by TTP. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who seized power in Kabul in 2021. Many TTP leaders and fighters are believed to have found sanctuary across the border.

In a statement Monday, TTP offered to arrange a meeting between its leadership and state representatives on Pakistani soil if strong guarantees are provided. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

Pakistan and TTP last held direct talks in 2022 in Kabul, agreeing to a ceasefire, which later collapsed.

Pakistani authorities have long accused India of backing TTP and separatists in Baluchistan, allegations New Delhi denies.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel

Ninna-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo