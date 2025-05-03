 Japan Today
India Pakistan Kashmir Timeline
FILE - Indian security officers inspect the site a day after where militants indiscriminately opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo, File)
world

Pakistan test fires ballistic missile as tensions with India spike after Kashmir gun massacre

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan test-fired Saturday a ballistic missile as tensions with India spiked over last week’s deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region.

The surface-to-surface missile has a range of 450 kilometres (about 280 miles), the Pakistani military said.

The launch of the Abdali Weapon System was aimed at ensuring the “operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters,” including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features, according to a statement from the military.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the scientists, engineers and those behind the successful missile test.

The country’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said days before Pakistan had “credible intelligence” that India was planning to attack it within days. Tarar vowed in a statement to respond “very strongly” if Pakistan comes under attack by its nuclear rival.

Pakistan asked Gulf allies on Friday to help ease tensions with India after the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly Hindus, were killed. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge Islamabad strongly rejects.

The disputed region is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

