 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Displaced Afghans take refuge following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces at a border crossing, in Lal Pur
Displaced Afghan children, who along with their family, fled following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces at a border crossing, sit outside their makeshift tent as they take refuge in Lal Pur district in eastern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer Image: Reuters/Stringer
world

Pakistani, Afghan border forces clash as U.N. says war displaces 100,000

0 Comments
By Mohammad Yunus Yawar
KABUL

Pakistani and Afghan troops exchanged fire at dozens of points along their border on Friday as the U.N. said their week-old conflict has forced ‌the displacement of more than 100,000 people.

The South Asian nations show no signs of rapprochement in their worst fighting in years, adding to the volatility in a region also contending with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran - a nation that ‌borders both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Combat has included Pakistani air strikes on Taliban ⁠government installations, such as the Bagram air base north of the Afghan ⁠capital Kabul.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense said Taliban forces struck Pakistani military installations along the 2,600-km (1,600-mile) border, ‌destroying numerous posts and shooting down a drone.

Pakistani security sources said they carried out ground and air operations ⁠against military targets including Kandahar, the heartland of ⁠the Taliban and where its core leadership resides, and destroyed several Afghan border posts.

Dozens gathered in Kabul on Friday to protest Pakistan's attacks on Afghan territory, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, a witness said, while the Bakhter news agency said a large gathering in Laghman Province demonstrated ⁠against Pakistan's recent attacks.

People living in border towns have told Reuters that troops begin exchanging heavy ⁠shelling after sunset, placing homes in the firing ‌line just as families sit down to break their fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

Several said relatives and neighbors have fled.

"The situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan remains tense amid active conflict along the border," the United Nations refugee agency said, adding that some 115,000 people in Afghanistan and 3,000 ‌in Pakistan were thought to have fled their homes.

Several countries have offered to negotiate a truce, most recently Turkey, although the Iran war has diverted the attention of most Gulf states that had stepped forward.

Pakistani government spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi said no negotiations were taking place to end the conflict.

"There is nothing to talk about. There will be no dialogue and no negotiations," he told state-owned Pakistan TV. "Terrorism from Afghanistan has to end - that is Afghanistan’s problem. Pakistan's responsibility is to protect ​its citizens."

The conflict began last week with Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan that Islamabad said targeted militant strongholds. Afghanistan called the strikes a violation of sovereignty and announced retaliatory operations.

Islamabad has ‌said Kabul provides safe haven to militants executing attacks on Pakistan from its soil. The Taliban has denied aiding such groups and said militancy in Pakistan is an internal problem.

On Friday, the Taliban's defense ministry said it had also struck ‌a military base in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. Reuters could not verify the strike, and Pakistan's ⁠military has not reported any damage ⁠in the region.

Both sides have regularly said they ​inflicted heavy damage on the other and killed hundreds of opposition troops, without providing evidence. ⁠Reuters has not been able to ‌verify the reports.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan has said 56 civilians have ​been killed in the country and 128 wounded since fighting began. The Taliban government has said 110 civilians have been killed.

Pakistan has rejected both sets of figures, saying it targets only militants and support infrastructure.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo