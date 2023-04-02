Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pakistan
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
world

Pakistani army says 4 troops killed by Iran-based militants

ISLAMABAD

A militant attack from across the border with Iran left four Pakistani soldiers dead Saturday in southwestern Baluchistan province, the army said.

The soldiers were part of a routine border patrol operating along the Pakistan-Iran border when the militants struck in the Jalgai sector of Kech district, the military said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The army said necessary contact was being established with Iranian officials for “effective action against terrorists” to prevent such incidents in the future. It identified the casualties as Sher Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Irfan and Abdur Rasheed.

On Friday, a Pakistani soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said. There was no immediate of responsibility for that attack, either.

In January, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the killing of four security officials along the border with Iran in Baluchistan. He said: “We expect Iran will ensure that its soil is not used for cross border attacks.”

