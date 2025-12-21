 Japan Today
Pakistani court sentences former Prime Minister Imran Khan and wife to 17 years in graft case

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani court convicted and sentenced imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife on Saturday to 17 years in prison after finding them guilty of retaining and selling state gifts, officials and his party said.

The couple pleaded not guilty when they were indicted last year. They were accused of selling the gifts, including jewelry from Saudi Arabia’s government, at prices far below their market value while he was in office. Prosecutors said Khan and his wife declared the value of the gifts at just $10,707, far below their actual market value of $28,521, allowing them to purchase the items at a reduced price.

Under Pakistani law, for government officials and politicians to keep gifts received from foreign dignitaries, they must buy them at the assessed market value and declare any proceeds earned from selling them.

Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party denounced the verdict in a statement, calling it “a black chapter in history,” and said Khan was present in the court when the judge announced the verdict in the Adiala prison in the city of Rawalpindi.

Khan, 73, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 and his party is in opposition in the parliament. He has been serving multiple prison terms since 2023 on corruption convictions and other charges that the former cricket star and his supporters have alleged are aimed at blocking his political career.

