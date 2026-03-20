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Coffins containing the remains of victims of a Monday airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital are laid out before burial in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Siddiqullah Alizai)
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Pakistani Taliban announces 3-day ceasefire after Pakistan, Afghanistan pause fighting ahead of Eid

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ISLAMABAD

A key outlawed Pakistani militant group behind numerous gun and bomb attacks announced a three-day ceasefire early Thursday ahead of a key Muslim holiday, hours after Pakistan and Afghanistan also declared a temporary pause to escalating fighting. No exchanges of fire were reported, marking the first lull since late February, when clashes erupted.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, said the ceasefire was intended to allow people to observe Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The TTP, which is separate from but allied to the Afghan Taliban, has stepped up attacks inside Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021. The TTP has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the United Nations. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan's Taliban government of sheltering TTP leaders and thousands of members who carry out cross-border attacks. Kabul denies the charge.

The group said the ceasefire is set to take effect from the first day of Eid, which is expected to begin Friday in Pakistan subject to a sighting of the moon.

Pakistan and Afghanistan announced Wednesday that they plan a temporary pause in fighting until Monday night.

The two sides said the truce was made at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar. The three countries have been mediating efforts to end hostilities since cross-border fighting resumed in February and previously helped broker a ceasefire in October.

The announcements followed a mass funeral for victims of a Pakistani strike on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul earlier in the week. Afghan Taliban authorities said the attack killed 408 people and wounded 265, though the toll could not be independently verified.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Wednesday the military did not target any hospital, and the strikes in Kabul were aimed at a ammunition depot. Tarar also announced the temporary pause in fighting with Kabul.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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