 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pakistani Taliban claims responsibility for deadly military checkpoint attack in northwest

0 Comments
By RIAZ KHAN
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

The Pakistani Taliban on Saturday claimed responsibility for a deadly military checkpoint attack in the country’s northwest.

The militant group said it killed 35 soldiers and injured 15 others in an early morning raid. It also claimed seizing equipment including a night vision device and weapons. It’s Pakistan Taliban's latest assault on troops in the restive province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan. They made the claims in one of their WhatsApp chat groups.

The army has yet to officially comment on the incident in South Waziristan, but a security official said militants used light and heavy weapons. He said they killed 16 soldiers and injured eight others. The official spoke anonymously because he was not authorized to talk to the media.

The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up their offensive against the military and police since November 2022, when they unilaterally ended a ceasefire with the government after the failure of months of talks, hosted by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in Kabul.

Also Saturday, Pakistan’s army said a military court had handed down prison sentences to 25 people it alleged were involved in riots last year following the arrest of former premier Imran Khan.

Thousands of demonstrators attacked the military’s headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, stormed an air base in Mianwali in eastern Punjab province and torched a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

The prison terms ranged from two years to 10 which, the army warned, acted as a “stark reminder” for people to never take the law into their own hands.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Tips For Going To A Modern Japanese Wedding

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel