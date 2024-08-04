Palestinian kills two people in stabbing attack in Israel

Israeli emergency responders work at the scene of a suspected stabbing attack in Holon, Israel, August 4, 2024. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Palestinian attacker killed two people and wounded two others in a stabbing spree in central Israel on Sunday before being shot dead by police, Israeli authorities said.

The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, just outside Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel's ambulance service said.

Two senior citizens, a man and woman, were killed and two other people were wounded and rushed to hospital, medical officials said.

"The terrorist was quickly neutralized by one of our officers at the scene and prevented him from carrying out an even worse attack," police spokesperson Eli Levi said on Israel's Channel 12.

"Large police forces are present at the scene and are conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources," according to a police statement.

