Palestinian kills two people in stabbing attack in Israel

A Palestinian attacker killed two people and wounded two others in a stabbing spree in central Israel on Sunday before being shot dead by police, Israeli authorities said.
The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, just outside Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel's ambulance service said.
Two senior citizens, a man and woman, were killed and two other people were wounded and rushed to hospital, medical officials said.
"The terrorist was quickly neutralized by one of our officers at the scene and prevented him from carrying out an even worse attack," police spokesperson Eli Levi said on Israel's Channel 12.
"Large police forces are present at the scene and are conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources," according to a police statement.
Antiquesaving
Why is this reported here and by Thompson Reuters the ultra pro Israel news not service, but the hundreds of attacks and kills on a nearly daily basis by Settlers in the West Bank aren't given this same attention.
In 2024 already 280 Palestinians killed by Settlers on top of those killed by IDF!
Oops we don't talk about that because Thomson Reuters can't. Because they are Canadian and under the present government of Canada they risk " investigation", "criminal charges" for anti-Semitic behaviour.
Yes folks, under Trudeau and criticism of Israel, any call for boycott etc...can lead to criminal charges.
Thompson Reuters knows their credentials could be pulled any time.