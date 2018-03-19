Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Palestinian stabs Israeli in Jerusalem; shot dead by police

JERUSALEM

Israel's Shin Bet security service says a Palestinian has stabbed an Israeli in Jerusalem, seriously wounding him. Police said he was shot dead by officers at the scene.

The attack Sunday occurred in Jerusalem's Old City, home to sensitive holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims.

The Shin Bet said the attacker was from the West Bank city of Nablus.

There has been a spike in violence since President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as their future capital and view Trump's decision as siding with Israel.

On Friday, a Palestinian killed two Israeli soldiers and badly wounded two others when he drove his car into them in the West Bank.

Stabbings and car-ramming have been widely used by Palestinian assailants.

