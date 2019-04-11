Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Palestinians condemn Airbnb about-face on delisting Israeli settlements

0 Comments
JERUSALEM

Airbnb's decision not to go ahead with excluding Jewish settlements in the West Bank from its accommodation listings Palestinian condemnation on Wednesday and accusations that it was helping to perpetuate Israeli occupation.

Heeding calls from Palestinians who want the West Bank for a future state, Airbnb had said in November it would remove the listings of some 200 settlement homes.

That decision was deplored by Israel and challenged in some U.S. jurisdictions.

Announcing a resolution of lawsuits brought against it, Airbnb said it "will not move forward with implementing the removal of listings in the West Bank from the platform".

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said in a statement that this "signals the complicity of the company with the systematic denial of our inalienable right to self-determination".

He said Airbnb's announcement that it would take no profits from its activities in the West Bank "is nothing but a shameful attempt at whitewashing their complicity".

There was no official comment from Israel, which held a national election on Tuesday.

Most world powers view Israel's construction of settlements on occupied land as a violation of international law, and Palestinians say it is wrong for companies to profit from them. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war.

Airbnb was sued over its proposed delisting of West Bank apartments last November in Jerusalem District Court and, separately, in U.S. federal courts in Delaware and California.

The Israeli lawsuit, a class action, accused the company of"outrageous discrimination" and demanded monetary damages.

The Delaware lawsuit accused Airbnb of violating U.S. housing discrimination law by excluding Jewish-owned properties while letting Muslims and Christians continue to use Airbnb to let their accommodation. The California lawsuit made similar claims.

Airbnb has denied that its West Bank delisting plan targeted Israel in general. "Airbnb has never boycotted Israel, Israeli businesses, or the more than 20,000 Israeli hosts who are active on the Airbnb platform," the company statement said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Great Ideas Put To Work: 4 Japan-Based Momtrepreneurs Tell Us How It All Started

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi