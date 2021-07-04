Palestinians demand Abbas quit at Ramallah protest

Hundreds of Palestinians demanded the resignation of President Mahmud Abbas at a West Bank protest Saturday sparked by last month's death of an activist in custody.
Relatives of Nizar Banat, who died after security forces stormed his home and violently arrested him, were at the forefront of the protest in Ramallah where Abbas's Palestinian Authority (PA) is based.
Banat's mourning mother held up a portrait of her son.
Demonstrators also carried pictures of Banat, a vocal critic of alleged corruption within the PA, while others held up a huge banner that carried the words "Abbas Leave", an AFP reporter said.
"This rally is a message of allegiance to Nizar Banat and to the authorities, who must bring to justice those responsible for his death," Hassan Khreishah, a former head of the Palestinian Legislative Council, told AFP.
Palestinian police and security forces blocked the road leading to Abbas's headquarters in Ramallah.
A counter-protest organised by Abbas's Fatah faction was meanwhile held in the city of Hebron to express support for the Palestinian leader.
Banat's death on June 24 sparked days of protest in the occupied West Bank and triggered international condemnation.
The 43-year-old had registered as a candidate in Palestinian parliamentary elections that were set for May, until Abbas postponed them indefinitely.
According to an autopsy, he had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than an hour elapsing between his arrest and his death.
Banat's family said Monday they would reject the conclusions of an official inquiry and instead called for an international investigation.
His death sparked global outrage.
U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said the "perpetrators must be brought to justice", while the EU called for a "full, independent and transparent investigation".
The United States said it was "deeply disturbed" by the death, and urged a transparent investigation.© 2021 AFP
theFu
Not related to this death, but a President who has been in power "indefinitely" needs to go. He's been in power since January 2005. 16 yrs is too long or should we call him President for life - like Xi or Putin or Lukashenko or Lil' Kim. Those people are effectively dictators.
Term limits are a good thing.
RichardPearce
The Israeli regime will have to find another Laval to 'rule' the West Bank for it, it seems.
Palestinemay not be free, but its population is fed up with seeing Fatah enrich and empower itself by suppressing those Palestinians who want freedom from Apartheid.
Commodore Perry
What security forces? Oh--Palestinian Arabs. So the terrorist organization PA kills a defender of human rights---where are all the outraged libs here???
Well, at least the Biden Administration is paying attention to this:
"We have serious concerns about the restrictions imposed by the Palestinian Authority on Palestinians' exercise of freedom of expression and the harassment of activists and civil society organizations", said a US State Dept. spokesperson.
RichardPearceToday 11:05 am JST
I agree. the apartheid regimes in Lebanon and Syria openly enforce Apartheid laws against Palestinian Arabs in those countries. Does anyone care?.
Thankfully the Palestinian Arabs have their own land and country--it's called Jordan.
The West Bank is part of the peace living country Israel, as is well-known. The Jewish State, which treats Palestinian Arabs better than their Arab brethren .
RichardPearce
Ah, the usual ridiculous logic of supporters of the Israeli regime, almost exclusively North American.
They define not granting citizenship every baby born in a country as Apartheid, which is ironic because neither post Apartheid South Africa or the Israeli regime itself grants citizenship that way.
Commodore Perry
RichardPearceToday 11:56 am JST
The usual ad hominem attack against people from a particular region. Falls short in the logic department though.
RichardPearceToday 11:56 am JST
So, Israel grants citizenship to Palestinian Arabs, and Lebanon and Syria--Arab countries themselves--don't grant citizenship to Palestinian Arabs and this is Apartheid according to you.
Okkkk----ridiculous logic by supporters of---wait--supprot of no one, just a fervent attacker of a sovereign country called Israel--and why? Because it grants citizenship to Palestinian Arabs when even Arab countries won't?
Or is there a darker reason? Maybe only from someone not from North America?
RichardPearce
CP's complaint seems reasonable, as long as you're willing to ignore that the people he thinks that Lebanon and Syria are discriminating against aren't part of the legal population of Lebanon and Syria, they're part of the legal population of Israel, that the Israeli regime denies residency and voting rights to.
If you edit out facts, you can 'justify' any crime you want, even Crimes Against Humanity.
But only as long as you can convince everyone else to edit those facts out, too.
The ICC rulings in the run-up to it confirming that it now has jurisdiction in the parts of Palestine not renamed Israel show that none of the ways the Israeli regime or its supporters have convinced themselves eliminate the fact that the majority of the actual population of Israel's population is 'Palestinian Arabs' are anything but specious self deception.
Commodore Perry
RichardPearceToday 08:31 pm JST
Completely incorrect.
Arabs in Israel have equal voting rights; in fact, it is one of the few places in the Middle East where Arab women may vote. Arabs even hold seats in the 120-seat Knesset. If the roughly 20% Arab population in Israel were being treated so poorly wouldn't the surrounding Arab countries with a population of over 100 million easily accept them?
Lebanese law deems Palestinian Arabs workers as "foreign workers" and bans them from working in medicine, law, and engineering, and even as barbers and taxi drivers.
RichardPearce
And just as Trump literally can't process the simple truth that he lost the election, that more people voted for Hillary, or that more people crowded the streets of Washington just to be there when Obama was sworn in as President, the Israeli regime and its supporters can't process the simple truth that the Palestinian Refugees are foreigners everywhere but their home in Central Palestine even if it has been renamed as Israel.
There's literally no way that it can be phrased, no apology, no explanation, no court ruling, no appeal to logic than can get them to accept the truth.
But all their denials and deflections and deceptions and claims of prejudice cannot make the truth a lie.