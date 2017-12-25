Jerusalem violence, rain put damper on Bethlehem Christmas

It was a subdued Christmas Eve in the historic birthplace of Jesus on Sunday, with spirits dampened by cold, rainy weather and recent violence sparked by President Donald Trump's recognition of nearby Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Crowds were thinner than previous years as visitors, particularly Arab Christians living in Israel and the West Bank, appeared to be deterred by clashes that have broken out in recent weeks between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces. Although there was no violence Sunday, Palestinian officials scaled back the celebrations in protest.
Claire Degout, a tourist from France, said she would not allow Trump's pronouncement, which has infuriated the Palestinians and drawn widespread international opposition, affect her decision to celebrate Christmas in the Holy Land.
"The decision of one man cannot affect all the Holy Land," she said. "Jerusalem belongs to everybody, you know, and it will be always like that, whatever Trump says."
Trump abandoned decades of U.S. policy on Dec. 6 by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and saying he would move the American Embassy to the holy city.
Trump said the move merely recognizes the fact that Jerusalem already serves as Israel's capital and that he was not prejudging negotiations on the city's final borders. But Palestinians, who seek Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital, saw the declaration as unfairly siding with Israel. Last week, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to reject Trump's decision.
The announcement triggered weeks of unrest in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including near-daily clashes in Bethlehem, which lies just south of Jerusalem.
By midafternoon, hundreds of people had gathered in Manger Square near the city's main Christmas for celebrations, greeted by bagpipe-playing young Palestinian marching bands and scout troops. Accompanying the decorations was a large banner protesting Trump's Jerusalem declaration.
But after nightfall, the crowds had thinned as rain fell and temperatures dipped to about 9 degrees (49 F). Just a few dozen people milled about Manger Square, while others took shelter in the church and other nearby buildings.
Bethlehem's mayor, Anton Salman, said celebrations were toned down because of anger over Trump's decision.
"We decided to limit the Christmas celebrations to the religious rituals as an expression of rejection and anger and sympathy with the victims who fell in the recent protests," he said.
Next to the square was a poster that read "Manger Square appeal" and "#handsoffjerusalem."
"We want to show the people that we are people who deserve life, deserve our freedom, deserve our independence, deserve Jerusalem as our capital," he said.
The Most Rev. Msgr. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the apostolic administrator of Jerusalem, the top Roman Catholic cleric in the Holy Land, crossed through an Israeli military checkpoint to enter Bethlehem from Jerusalem. His black limousine was escorted by a group of men on motorcycles, some of them wearing red Santa hats.
Pizzaballa, who last week rejected the U.S. decision, tried to steer clear of politics. He waved to the crowd, shook hands and hugged well-wishers as he walked to the Church of the Nativity, where he was to celebrate Midnight Mass.
"I already said the message. Now it's time to enjoy," he said. "We as Christians we will enjoy, despite all the difficulties we have. Merry Christmas."
James Thorburn, a visitor from London, said he was determined to enjoy the holiday and show solidarity with Bethlehem's residents.
"I know that a lot of people did cancel," he said. "I felt I should come to support the Palestinians."
lostrune2
Even Christians in Jerusalem and Palestine, including Christ's birthplace Bethlehem, don't support the Jerusalem move:
http://news.abs-cbn.com/overseas/12/22/17/for-palestinian-christians-trump-is-christmas-killjoy
CrazyJoe
By declaring that the US recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and announcing the eventual move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Trump has incited protests, violence, and unhappiness throughout Palestine and the middle east. Trump's unnecessary, unthoughtful actions have once again made a bad situation worse. I guess it's his way of sending a holiday message to the world. The Grinch and Scrooge could take mean lessons from Trump.
Mr.Otaku2399
First of all who gives a dam weather or not Trump states Jerusalem is the capital or Israel? Just because HE says it is doesn't mean it actually is. These idiots are just using his words as a means to "protest" and cause unnecessary chaos and mayhem. This is just plain retarded of them to be acting like a bunch of little kids arguing over something like this. It's just stupid. Just because one man says something, just because the president of america says something doesn't mean nothing. These people really need to get their sh!t together because this is ridicules.
Goodlucktoyou
trump is responsible for deaths and injuries and should be held accountable, as well as his son in law. but, as it is america, the world will rot and he can take up oil painting when he retires like Bush.
bass4funk
What about the Israelis, they’re not allowed to be happy within their own country?
That’s one opinion, I think he made a lot of people happy.
Now, I think he just has a brass pair and did what the last 3 Presidents said should happen with never having the intention on fulfilling their political pledge, shame on them, at least the President kept his word. So if he breaks his promise you guys hate him, he keeps his word, you guys hate him. Y’all need to stop with the hate, it’s Christmas.
Tommy Jones
They were happy enough in "their" country and the occupied territories. It's not as if they were hurting economically or socially. The Palestinians, on the other hand, face daily harassment and co stantbusurpationmof their land by "settlers." Trump just added to their misery.
No, it's a fact that the situation was bad before Trump bowed to a wealthy donor, which made the situation worse. That's correct, you think facts are dependent on political persuasion. ROFL. Kuddos. Why wasn't Hillary personally defending the embassy in Benghazi?
katsu78
What an incongruous comment. Now I don't pretend to know what makes Israeli people unhappy in general, but having spoken to American Jews who spent time in Israel for devotional reasons, the topic of where the US embassy is located never came up as an issue. The risk of being hit in a random terror attack or mortar strike, yeah, that was a big source of unhappiness for them while they were there. A lot of Israelis have been on the streets protesting corruption in the Netanyahu government, too, so I imagine that rates somewhere on the unhappiness scale. Where the US's embassy is... well, if that was an issue for them, I'd imagine we'd have heard complaints about it before. But again, I have very limited connection to Israel so I don't claim to know what Israelis want - but then I have no reason to think you know any better. And in that regard...
I am willing to bet with absolute certainty that the Israeli people's happiness is not in the slightest way affected by your opinion of the POTUS's testicles.
Kuya 808
The Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed by a significant bipartisan majority back in 1995. It was unanimously reaffirmed by the Senate in 2017.
The Jerusalem Embassy Act states as a matter of US policy that:
1) Jerusalem should remain an undivided city in which the rights of every ethnic and religious are protected;
2) Jerusalem should be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel; and
3) the United States Embassy in Israel should be established in Jerusalem no later than May 31, 1999
This law has been on the books for a long time, long before Trump. If people have a bone to pick over this issue then it should be with the American people and their elected representatives in Congress. But Trump is an easy target, too easy in fact. Some people just go to the “Trump Card” first and don’t really bother to look beyond that. It’s like hyperbole is far more satisfying than reality so it becomes the go to position on everytime.