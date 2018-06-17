Palestinians say U.S. peace efforts 'doomed to fail'

A spokesman for the Palestinian Authority said US efforts towards an Israeli-Palestinian resolution are "doomed to fail" and the organization has frozen contacts with Washington due to perceived biases

U.S. efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are "doomed to fail", the Palestinian Authority, which has frozen contacts with Washington because of its perceived bias, said Saturday.

PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina told reporters that a regional tour next week by White House adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, would produce "no results".

According to Israeli media, they will visit Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

"Without respect for Arab summit resolutions and those of the U.N. Security Council... and especially without the accord of the Palestinian people... (U.S. peace efforts) will be doomed to fail and will destabilise the region," Abu Rudeina said.

The Palestinians reacted furiously to Trump's announcement in December recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving his country's embassy there from Tel Aviv.

They consider east Jerusalem their future capital, insisting the future of the disputed city is an issue to be negotiated between the Israelis and Palestinians.

The US embassy was opened on May 14, one day before the Palestinians commemorate their mass displacement in the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel.

