 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Panama to begin U.S.-funded migrant repatriation flights on Tuesday

0 Comments
PANAMA CITY

The first U.S.-funded flight repatriating migrants who crossed into Panama irregularly is scheduled for Tuesday, the Panamanian president's office said on Monday.

The flights, which will carry both deported and voluntarily repatriated migrants, are part of an accord signed with the U.S. government last month.

The advisory sent by the government did not detail where the first flight was headed.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino took office in early July promising to crack down on migration through the dangerous Darien Gap connecting Panama and Colombia.

The jungle region saw a record number of migrants cross last year, more than half a million, with the majority headed for the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Know Japan Life Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Is it worth studying Japanese in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ekin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo