 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Demonstrators burn Donald Trump's image following his threat to demand control of the Panama Canal be returned to Washington, on December 24, 2024, in Panama City, Panama Image: AFP
world

Panamanians protest 'public enemy' Trump's canal threat

1 Comment
PANAMA CITY

Protesters in Panama on Tuesday burned an image of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump following his threat to demand control of the country's interoceanic canal be returned to Washington.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. embassy chanting "Trump, animal, leave the canal alone" and "Get out invading gringo," as about 20 police officers guarded the compound.

Some in the crowd carried banners reading "Donald Trump, public enemy of Panama."

"The (Panamanian) people have shown that they are capable of recovering their territory and we are not going to give it up again," protester Jorge Guzman told AFP.

The canal, inaugurated in 1914, was built by the United States but handed to Panama on December 31, 1999, under treaties signed some two decades earlier by then-U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian nationalist leader Omar Torrijos.

"Panama is a sovereign territory and the canal here is Panamanian," said Saul Mendez, the leader of a construction union that jointly organized the protest.

"Donald Trump and his imperial delusion cannot claim even a single centimeter of land in Panama," Mendez added.

Trump on Saturday slammed what he called unfair fees for U.S. ships passing through the Panama Canal and hinted at China's growing influence.

If Panama could not ensure "the secure, efficient and reliable operation" of the channel, "then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question," he said.

The status of the canal is non-negotiable, President Jose Raul Mulino said in a statement Monday signed alongside former leaders of the Central American country.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Trump should be focusing on our enemies' war of aggression rather than trying to start one of his own.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Thrilling Suspension Bridges in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Get Back On Your Feet After All Your Friends Leave Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama: Make Your Own

Savvy Tokyo

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel