Europe passes milestone of 1 million coronavirus deaths; Britain reopens pubs

Europe passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the World Health Organization warned that infections are rising exponentially despite widespread efforts aimed at stopping them.

The death toll across Europe's 52 countries, compiled by AFP from official sources, totaled at least 1,000,288 by 6:30 p.m.

"We are in a critical point of the pandemic right now," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19. "The trajectory of this pandemic is growing... exponentially. This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, when we have proven control measures."

The coronavirus has already killed more than 2.9 million people and infected nearly 136 million across the world.

But despite the somber news in Europe -- the world's worst-hit region -- Britain eased curbs for the first time in months on Monday, allowing Britons to enjoy a taste of freedom with a pint and a haircut.

English pubs and restaurants can now serve people outside, a move welcomed by the hard-hit hospitality sector despite wintry temperatures.

"It'll be great to see everybody again and see all the locals," Louise Porter, landlady of The Crown Inn in Askrigg, northern England, told AFP.

"Our lives have just been turned upside down, just like everybody else's," she said, adding: "We're still here to tell the tale."

England's hairdressers, indoor gyms and swimming pools also got the green light to reopen.

Retail parks and high streets anticipate a shopping spree, hoping the partial reprieve after more than three months of stay-at-home orders will trigger an economic windfall.

Once the worst affected country in Europe, Britain launched a successful vaccination campaign coupled with lockdown measures that cut deaths by 95 percent and cases by 90 percent from January.

Italy has also been one of Europe's hardest-hit countries, and on Monday Rome saw the latest in a series of anti-lockdown demonstrations, with several hundred people turning out in protest against weeks of restaurant closures.

In France, now the European country with the most infections, an expansion of the vaccine rollout has buoyed optimism among lockdown-weary residents. Everyone over 55 years old is now eligible for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs.

In Greece, high school students were welcomed back to campus for the first time in five months on Monday.

And in other positive news, clinical trial results indicated that the Regeneron antibody treatment used to treat COVID-19 patients also helps prevent infections.

© 2021 AFP