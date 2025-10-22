 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) holds a press conference on the fourteenth day of the U.S. government shutdown in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) holds a press conference on the fourteenth day of the U.S. government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo Image: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz
world

Pardoned Jan 6 rioter accused of threatening Democratic leader Jeffries

WASHINGTON

A Jan 6, 2021 rioter pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump has been charged with threatening to kill House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, according to a court document.

Christopher Moynihan, 34, sent threatening text messages about an appearance Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th congressional district, was scheduled to make in New York City, according to a felony complaint filed in New York state court in Clinton. The recipient of the texts was not identified.

"Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live. ... Even if I am hated he must be eliminated. ... I will kill him for the future," the text messages read, according to the complaint, dated Saturday.

The messages were sent on Friday, it said.

"These text messages placed the recipient in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination of Hakeem Jeffries by the defendant," the complaint said.

In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He was among nearly 1,590 people charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory.

Trump pardoned nearly everyone criminally charged with participating in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on his first day in office in a show of solidarity with supporters who backed his false claim of victory in that vote.

Jeffries thanked law enforcement for their work and said many of those pardoned by Trump in January have committed crimes across the country.

"Unfortunately, our brave men and women in law enforcement are being forced to spend their time keeping our communities safe from these violent individuals who should never have been pardoned," he said in a statement.Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson denounced the suspect.

"Anybody who threatens to kill any political official we denounce it absolutely. We ought to have justice fall upon their head," Johnson said at the Capitol.

The charge against Moynihan - making a terroristic threat - is a Class D felony, the complaint said.

At least 10 other Jan 6 rioters have been re-arrested, charged or sentenced for other crimes including child sexual abuse, plotting to murder FBI agents and reckless homicide while driving drunk, according to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Moynihan appears to be the only rioter known to face a charge involving an elected official since being pardoned.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

