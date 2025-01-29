 Japan Today
Passenger plane catches fire at S Korean airport; all 176 people on board evacuated

SEOUL, South Korea

A passenger plane caught fire before takeoff at an airport in South Korea late Tuesday, but all 176 people on board were safely evacuated, authorities said.

The Airbus plane operated by South Korean airline Air Busan was preparing to leave for Hong Kong when its rear parts caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in the southeast, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

All of the plane's 169 passengers, six crew members and one engineer were evacuated using an escape slide, the ministry statement said.

The National Fire Agency said in a release that three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. The fire agency said the fire was completely put out at 11:31 p.m., about one hour after it deployed firefighters and fire trucks at the scene.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. The Transport Ministry said the plane is an A321 model.

You want to stay clear of the Airbus death traps.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looking at a photo, the engines don't appear to be involved at all nor do the vertical or horizontal tail services. These aren't showing any burn marks. The APU for that model is usually in the tail cone - far at the back. Hard to tell, but I don't see any clear burn marks near the tail cone either.

Burn marks seem to be above the windows, so something in the upper half of the plane.

The A321 is a fly-by-wire aircraft, doubt that matters.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

