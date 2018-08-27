Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat are often sent to remote Pacific camps where conditions have been widely criticised Photo: AFP/File
world

Passengers flee after 'illegal' boat runs aground in Australia

0 Comments
By PETER PARKS
SYDNEY

An unknown number of people were believed to be on the run in a crocodile-infested region of northeastern Australia after a fishing boat ran aground on Sunday, authorities and reports said.

An illegal fishing vessel was located in the vicinity of Daintree River, a mangrove estuary in Far North Queensland state, the home affairs department said.

"We can confirm that 11 people have been located. The first priority is to confirm the safety and welfare of the people on the fishing vessel," the department added in a statement.

The department did not respond to questions of whether the vessel was carrying asylum-seekers, illegal migrants or fishermen.

Brisbane's Courier Mail and commercial television broadcaster Channel Seven said those on board were either asylum-seekers or illegal immigrants.

Channel Seven said those found were Indonesian, while The Australian newspaper said they were believed to be Vietnamese, adding that up to 40 people were believed to have been onboard the vessel.

A local tourism operator said he had seen an empty boat that "looked like Chinese junk".

"Apparently, other boaties were saying over the radio, it was adrift and before that people were seen leaving it and running off into the bush," David Patterson told national broadcaster ABC.

"We saw this boat and didn't think a lot of it really, then after the radio chatter (we heard) it was deserted and people were seen leaving it."

If the boat was carrying asylum-seekers, it would be the first time in four years that such a vessel has reached Australian shores.

Asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat are either turned back or sent to remote Pacific camps where conditions have been widely criticised. They are blocked from resettling in Australia.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog