Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pearl Harbor Sailor Funeral
This undated image provided by the U.S. Navy shows Stanley Willis Allen, a naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Ensign Stanley W. Allen was laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state of Georgia, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
world

Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest in home state of Maine more than 80 years later

0 Comments
AUGUSTA, Maine

A naval aviator killed during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor was laid to rest more than 80 years later in his home state on Tuesday.

Ensign Stanley W. Allen received a funeral with full military honors at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, with several family members in attendence.

He was 25 when he died, and his remains were previously buried with unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Ensign Allen, who was trained to fly a spotter float plane from the USS Oklahoma, was among 429 sailors who died on the battleship, which rolled over with many trapped inside on Dec. 7, 1941.

Allen was among 388 service members whose remains went unidentified before a 2015 program in which bodies were disinterred for DNA analysis. Since then, more than 350 have been identified.

The Bowdoin College graduate enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1940 in Boston before training at Naval Air Station Pensacola and getting assigned to Observation Squadron One.

During the attack, the Oklahoma was one of the first ships hit, and many crew members were sleeping below deck with little chance of escape. The ship sank after being struck by several torpedoes.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo