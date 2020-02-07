Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference the morning after the impeachment of President Donald Trump ended in acquittal, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
world

Pelosi defends speech-ripping as protesting 'falsehoods'

1 Comment
By LAURIE KELLMAN
WASHINGTON

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday defended her speech-ripping performance after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and took fresh aim at his fitness for office even as he celebrated his impeachment acquittal.

“That was not a State of the Union,” Pelosi said. “That was his state of mind.”

Pelsoi said she felt "very vindicated'' by her shredding of a paper copy of Trump's speech, an action that incensed Republicans and led to a GOP-sponsored resolution of disapproval.

“The conduct of Speaker Pelosi was a breach of decorum and degraded the proceedings of the joint session, to the discredit of the House,” the resolution read. Majority Democrats turned it aside on Thursday afternoon.

It was the end of a difficult week for Democrats in Congress and across the nation, beginning with the botched Iowa caucuses on Monday. Trump had the bully pulpit — and nearly solid Republican support behind him — on Pelosi's turf during his Tuesday State of the Union address. The next day, the Senate acquitted him of the House impeachment that Pelosi had led.

By Thursday, Trump was waving banner newspaper headlines reading, “Acquittal” and celebrating the vindication at an hour-plus White House news conference.

Back in the Capitol, Pelosi again went after Trump's speech and defended her decision to rip up her copy behind his back, on camera. She said the address revealed "a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever.”

“I've extended every possible courtesy. I've shown every level of respect,” Pelosi said, describing her public conduct, which included “extending the hand of friendship” to him as Trump arrived. “He looked a little sedated,” she said.

He did not take her hand.

As Trump spoke, Pelosi said, she quickly read ahead through her copy of the speech. “I saw the compilation of falsehoods.” About one-third of the way through, she said she started to think, “There has to be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth.”

And she decided to shred.

“He has shredded the truth in his speech, shredded the Constitution in his conduct. I shredded the address,” she said. “Thank you all very much.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I look forward to seeing her reactions at President Trump’s next four SOTU speeches.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Traditional

Chomei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheets: How to Use the Heating Function on your Air Conditioner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Lake Saiko

GaijinPot Travel