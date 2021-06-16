Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan 6 investigations

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan 6 insurrection now that legislation to create an independent commission has stalled in the Senate, saying “we can't wait any longer" to probe the attack.
Pelosi's comments came as the House heard testimony Tuesday from military officials and FBI Director Christopher Wray about what went wrong that day, when hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's win. Pelosi met with several committee chairs before the hearing and said afterward that the final form of the investigations is “to be determined." She said she will make an announcement soon.
“Whether we have a commission today, tomorrow or the next day over in the Senate, or not, the work of the committees will be very important in what we're seeking for the American people — the truth,” Pelosi said.
One option under consideration is a select committee on the Jan 6 attack, a setup that would put majority Democrats in charge. More than three dozen Republicans in the House and seven Senate Republicans wanted to avoid such a partisan probe and supported the legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission outside Congress.
But those numbers weren't strong enough to overcome GOP opposition in the Senate, where support from 10 Republicans is needed to pass most bills. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has said he may hold a second vote after the legislation failed to advance last month, but there's no indication that Democrats can win the necessary support from three additional Republicans.
“We can't wait any longer,” Pelosi said. “We will proceed."
Meanwhile, most Republicans are making clear that they want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack, brushing aside the many unanswered questions about the insurrection, including how the government and law enforcement missed intelligence leading up to the rioting and the role of Trump before and during the attack.
The hearing Tuesday in the House Oversight and Reform Committee was to examine “unexplained delays and unanswered questions” about the siege, with public testimony from Wray, Gen Charles E Flynn and Lt Gen Walter E Piatt, the director of Army staff.
All three men were involved that day as the Capitol Police begged for backup. The National Guard did not arrive for several hours as the police were overwhelmed and brutally beaten by the rioters.
Echoing previous testimony from Defense Department leaders, Flynn and Piatt said the military needed time to develop plans for the National Guard response. Piatt insisted that he did not deny or have the authority to deny Guard help during a call with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.
Rep Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who chairs the committee, criticized Wray for not providing documents her staff had requested and asked him if he believed the FBI should be blamed for the law enforcement failures on Jan 6.
“Our goal is to bat 1.000 and any time there’s an attack, much less an attack as horrific and spectacular as what happened on Jan. 6, we consider that to be unacceptable," Wray replied.
Seven people died during and after the rioting, including a Trump supporter who was shot and killed as she tried to break into the House chamber and two police officers who died by suicide in the days that followed. A third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters, but a medical examiner determined he died of natural causes.
15 Comments
P. Smith
Good. Republicans clearly aren’t concerned with the most direct attack on our democratic processes in recent memory.
Why does the GOP even bother keeping up the pretense that it cares about our country? Rational adults can see right through that nonsense.
Commodore Perry
Those great patriots who protected the government deserve a statue. Bravely standing up to the tyranny that today goes by the name of the Democratic Party.
Notice how it was ok when Antifa, blm, and other radical lib outlets were burning cars, buildings, looting, and threatening and shooting people with guns last year? But as soon as those lib policymakers become the target they cower and start screaming Insurrection!
Why do the dems even bother keeping up the pretense that it cares about our country? Rational adults can see right through that nonsense.
Bob Fosse
Build one in your garden. Print up some T-shirts to commemorate Babbit and Angelo. You could start a goFund me page for it.
Don’t just talk about it.
Jsapc
Those were mostly right-wing infiltrators, the same type of people who stormed the Capitol.
bass4funk
Well, the House can do what it wants to keep the witch hunt alive, but the Senate wants no part of it, so once again, the Dems want to waste taxpayer money for yet another frivolous investigation. Go ahead, but without the Senate on board this goes nowhere.
Bob Fosse
Yeah, they’ll be too busy appointing Fauci’s replacement right?
lincolnman
If you're talking about the Capitol Police officers, who defended Capitol from the hoards of violent Trump supporting insurrectionists, I agree. Especially the families of those whose lives were lost and the hundreds who suffered serious injuries...
I didn't see any "Biden 2020" banners or flags on Jan 6th - Just Trump banners. Confederate flags, and Q T-shirts. Well, and fur hats and horns...and several protesters with their mother...
More "But What About"...it's the only lame deflection Trump supporters have when the Jan 6th insurrection by the MAGA-mob is brought up...
Rational? Sounds like Trump attorney Sidney Powell's defense in her civil suit - "I'm innocent because no reasonable/rational person would believe anything I say"....
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/sidney-powell-s-legal-defense-reasonable-people-wouldn-t-believe-n1261809
So, did you believe her?
Express sister
Counting votes isn't tyranny, actually.
bass4funk
Hmm, sadly, that dig won't help the House Democrats on this, another failed attempt....
Bob Fosse
Do you not see the absurdity of that statement?
bass4funk
Only if lived in the land of make-believe.
SuperLib
This is a photo of Republican Representative Andrew Clyde barricading the doors inside the Capitol during the Right's attack:
https://s.abcnews.com/images/Politics/andrew-clyde-jan-6-gty-jc-210519_1621438087804_hpEmbed_3x2_992.jpg
He's in the middle, the one not wearing a mask.
Clyde's comments on the insurrectionists:
"Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall, showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes taking videos and pictures. If you didn't know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit"
With men like this in their ranks, the GOP cannot be trusted to carry out a fair investigation. This is today's GOP.
SuperLib
Feeling anxiety again? Run to Antifa Mountain!
Yes, I know your comments are meant to hijack the thread. And yes, I know my comments help you do that.
But on one point I need your help. I'm trying to establish that when the violence is from Antifa, the Right talks about Antifa. When the violence if from the Right, the Right talks about Antifa.
You can focus on the topic at hand, condemn the violence, and not try to deflect. My bet is very simple: you don't have it in you. And you're going to prove me right.
GdTokyo
The GOP could have had a bi-partisan commission in which the minority would have had input into who was subpoenaed. The House GOP rep negotiated in good faith and got everything he was told to get.
The GOP never thought he would get it and panicked. It's that simple.
Now Speaker Peloci can appoint a select committee of her choosing. Contrary to what some are posting, she does not need any input from the Senate. She can name anyone she wants. I would hope she would name a commission along the lines of the agreement, but that is he so purview.
Mitch and McCarthy want to avoid a reckoning because it will trash them in the md-terms.
There WILL be a reckoning. I am not moving on and neither are the vast majority of the American public.
This was an attempted coup of American democracy and there will be a reckoning.
Blacklabel
please proceed with this. please, I beg of Dems to proceed. do it, for me.
Put Swallwell and Maxine Waters and Schiff on the committee. Dont forget that Ted Lieu guy too.
Dems will lose the 2022 elections anyway, this will just guarantee a Republican super majority.