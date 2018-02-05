Pence's approach to troubles in White House: He wasn't there

With Congress barreling into yet another big budget battle this week, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is headed halfway around the world to Asia. During the government shutdown last month, he was in the Middle East.
And even as special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation draws closer to President Donald Trump himself, vacuuming up interviews and documents from senior Trump advisers, Pence largely has stayed out of the conversation. He has not been asked to testify, according to a person familiar with the vice president's operation who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Both by coincidence and design, Pence has managed to skirt some of the biggest controversies of the Trump administration. And he's got a full schedule of political and international travel for the rest of 2018 that could help keep him at arm's length from domestic troubles.
Pence has maintained an almost Teflon-like quality in the Russia probe that has cast a long shadow over Trump's White House.
Investigators on the House Intelligence Committee have pored over thousands of emails from the Trump transition team but can't find Pence's name in any of them, even though he led the transition, said a Democrat familiar with the House's Russia probe. The Democrat was not authorized to detail private documents and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Pence departs Monday for consultations with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Toyko and South Korean President Moon Jae-in Seoul before leading the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Pence tweeted Friday that he's going to Asia to cheer on Olympic athletes but also to "make it clear all options are on the table" with regard to North Korea's ballistic missile program.
But the trip also provides him with an eject button as the threat of another big budget battle looms because of a standoff on Capitol Hill over spending and immigration.
Last month, Pence jetted to the Middle East shortly before the start of what turned out to be a three-day government shutdown, using the trip to outline plans to accelerate moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. His office maintained that the trip was "integral to America's national security and diplomatic objectives" at a time when all but essential government services were shutting down. While there, Pence used an event at a military base near the Syrian border to criticize members of Congress — without mentioning Democrats by name — for using the shutdown to "to play politics with military pay."
Among Trump supporters and loyalists, Pence has developed a reputation as a dutiful soldier who stays out of trouble. It fits the risk-averse pattern that Pence developed even before he became vice president.
Mueller's recent interview with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the first Cabinet member to be questioned in the probe, and growing expectations that the president may sit for an interview raise the possibility that the investigation could ultimately touch Pence.
But even if Pence can avoid legal pitfalls, skating past any future political fallout as Trump's wingman will be more difficult.
Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said the notion of a "differentiated brand" for Pence is difficult to achieve because he has been at the heart of the administration's policies as vice president.
"He's in the thick of it," Schmidt said.
Pence has a long track record of largely avoiding the Russia entanglements that have ensnared other members of the Trump administration.
When Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, ordered incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn to call the Russian ambassador for guidance on how to handle a U.N. Security Council matter during the president's transition, other top aides were on the call from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida — but Pence was home in Indiana.
When Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with Russian operatives at Trump Tower in June 2016, Pence wasn't on the campaign yet — a point that his aides underscore. And when the president huddled with advisers aboard Air Force One last summer to craft a misleading statement explaining the Trump Tower meeting, Pence was riding horses in Washington's Rock Creek Park with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
In firing Flynn from his White House position as national security adviser last year, Trump cited Flynn's lies to Pence about his discussions with the Russian ambassador, an answer that shielded the vice president from culpability. And when Flynn later reached a plea deal with Mueller's team, Pence's office said that proved Flynn had lied to them.
Pence's arm's-distance approach on Russia is part of a cultivated strategy to avoid unnecessary political peril. This is a politician who has a rule against dining alone with any woman other than his wife.
The vice president and his team have purposefully avoided television appearances recently if they think he'll face tough questions on Russia or if an explosive new story about the Trump White House is about to land, according to the person familiar with the vice president's operation who wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition on anonymity.
On Friday, when Washington was in a frenzy over the release of a disputed GOP memo on the Russia investigation, Pence was campaigning in western Pennsylvania on behalf of Republican state legislator Rick Saccone.
When he got asked about the memo during a local TV interview, Pence was ready with a carefully worded answer that was a rehash of the statement issued earlier in the day by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The vice president said the president "has made clear: we have great respect for the rank-and-file men and women of law enforcement in our Justice Department and the FBI who serve every day."
I don't know why some people would prefer Pence to Trump. I will choose Trump rather because at least for him, sometimes he doesn't know. Pence knows everything that's wrong with this administration and he pretend to be the wholly one. The way he lies with straight face, I can't stomach it. Pretending to be ignorant is worse
TorafusuTorasan
Only thing halfway memorable about this guy is lame protests like walking out of NFL games before they start, getting lectured about democracy by Broadway actors as he walks out, etc. If his default reaction is always to walk away from entertainment, what's he doing still shadowing the comedian in the White House? And if the U.S. had a woman president, secretary of state/defense, etc. would he refuse a private meeting with her no matter how serious? His inability to trust himself to be professional around women sounds like a liability.
Blacklabel
Oh no, it’s not himself he doesn’t trust. Very smart man to never, ever been in a room with a woman and even smarter to make that public knowledge.
Jimizo
Before Trump, GOP presidential debates were about who can prove they love Jesus and firearms the most and hate science and taxes the most. Pence certainly falls into that predictable category. Trump turned this crackpot freak show into a circus of knob-jokes and puerile nicknames because he didn’t have much of a clue about anything being discussed. He actually managed the impossible and lowered the tone. Pence is a religious yokel but he seems to be an adult, doesn’t stink the place up with stupid trash and doesn’t seem to have Trump’s hair-trigger temper.
The world would be a safer place with Pence in control.
What a party the GOP is. If the trash-mouthed, potty-throwing man-child is booted out, he will be replaced by someone with beliefs that would make the Taliban laugh. Dear me.
Blacklabel
Yeah you would think Dems would realize all that and be happy with what you got. But most of your group is so delusional that they think if Trump goes that Hillary or Bernie are next in line. Breaking news: they aren’t.
Blacklabel
no one here, liberals in general don’t seem to realize there are 17 people in the line of succession after Trump and none of them are Dems or named Hillary or Bernie.
TorafusuTorasan
"liberals in general"--so not a real person, just some more fake news. Thanks for candidly clearing that up.
Jimizo
Just as a matter of interest, do you think Trump supporters are more politically aware than others?
His rallies seem to indicate otherwise. They make whooping noises and think Mexico will pay for the wall.
Blacklabel
Well one thing we know is Hillary will never be President.
Why cant liberals accept that? That one fact is the cause of 99% of the #resistance nonsense that is going on right now.
Blacklabel
Thats not what i said, I said no one HERE on this website. OK try Lawrence Lessig, professor at Harvard a real person. Three weeks ago.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jan/18/hillary-clinton-could-still-become-president-says-/
bass4funk
The bigger question is, are trump haters politically aware than others?
Their outburst seem to indicate otherwise, case in point, I got into an argument with a guy droning on about Trump and as smart as the dude was, he couldn’t really argue a well thought out rebuttals to the questions he was asked to defend, I find this happens a lot with liberals, also why is it liberals tend to always get emotional when debating.
Doesn't matter who pays, just as long as it gets built.
Tommy Jones
Sounds exactly how I would describe you.
bass4funk
Sorry, that would be most liberals. Keep hope alive.
viking68
Well, Bernie Sanders makes more sense than Trump or you. I wouldn't agree with him on everything, but he does have rationale in his arguments and speaks in full sentences.
As far as supporters, I haven't seen any Trump supporters who make sense.
OH, I take that back. One friend said we need someone like Trump to outcrazy Kim Jung Un. Rational actors were not working. It made sense, but it wasn't a reason to put nuclear weapons in the hands of crazy Trump.
Blacklabel
So there are 63 million people running around who voted for Trump and none of them make sense?
Please save that idea for the 2020 election we need another “deplorables” type soundbite for commercials.
Jimizo
Did he say “Hmmm...what about the Republicans? LMAO.”
Northernlife
Their outburst seem to indicate otherwise, case in point, I got into an argument with a guy droning on about Trump and as smart as the dude was, he couldn’t really argue a well thought out rebuttals to the questions he was asked to defend, I find this happens a lot with liberals, also why is it liberals tend to always get emotional when debating.
This describes that poster on here you know the one that makes claims alters facts doesnt respond to questions asked by other forum posters and when a responce is given its totally irrelevent to the question asked.Yep there are some real arrogant asses out there.
TorafusuTorasan
At least liberals can pass a primary school spelling test ("a responce"). Don't feel bad, at least you spelled your big bad cuss word correctly!
Madverts
With Pence's bigoted views towards gays I'd be more concerned with him around young men, we all know how these GOP anti-gay crusaders tend to be secret men-lovers.
Seriously Pence should get Shaggy to rerecord "Wasn't me" for his Denial when Mueller comes for Trump and it all hits the fan. The whole rotten Republican party are guilty by association. Guilty enablers.
theFu
Inside my extended family as we discussed the Presidential election, it was mentioned that voting for the Vice President and hoping both the Presidential candidates were removed from office somehow was discussed at length.
Since we couldn't could vote FOR either Presidential candidate, at least we could vote for the VP.
bass4funk
Really? Once he said Free college tuition for everyone else and droned on income redistribution day in and day out, Yeah, reeeeeal smart.
But he can’t translate his socialist ideas into building up the country and making it wealthy.
Becuase liberals really run around with their fingers in their ears screaming la la la la la la la, and if you do that, you can’t listen to what the other side says.
So what’s the Democrats excuse?
We’re still alive, right? No one has died, right? My advice to you is, stay far away from the liberal news sites, bad for the health.
Jimizo
I have to a point. I’ve heard arguments from those prepared to put up with the trash, lies, grandstanding, general stupidity and childishness as long as he delivers on tax cuts and immigration. Some think the checks and balances are enough to make sure Trump can be kept away from doing something truly catastrophic. I think they underestimate just how dangerous it is to the world to have a tantrum-throwing child leading the US.
What is beyond me is people defending his character. It’s an inability to be honest about what he is. I can envisage voting for a flawed character ( not as flawed as Trump ) if their policies are attractive to me.
Those who defend his rancid behaviour are acting like cult members.
katsu78
Here's where you show how little you understand the opposition. We don't want Trump out of office so a Democrat can take over. We want him out because he colluded with Russia to subvert the Republic and undermine the Constitution. He must be punished for that. The liberal (meaning freedom-protecting) institutions of the United States must successfully punish him or else the next time a would-be autocrat with more competence comes by, he'll almost certainly succeed where Trump will likely to have failed.
Pence is a religious fanatic with enough sexual hangups to fill and entire Freudian manual and a history of leadership incompetence to boot, but if he's not committed crimes against the US, then he deserves the leadership spot until he can be voted out. Because I think for most Americans, it's not about loyalty to a party, it's about loyalty to a political process and of course to the Constitution.
You must not hang out in the same liberal circles I do. I'm very deep in liberal social networks and there is very little longing for Hillary - if she comes up at all it is as a demonstration of the rampant sexism that is still a part of the American political environment, never as a vision of what the future of the Democratic Party will look like. Most liberals I listen to are actively involved in cultivating candidates who can compete in the 2018 elections. The community in general seems from my vantage point to be very committed to looking forward, not backward.
So, you know, enjoy your crowing now, because in a few months things are going to get rough for the unquestioning Trump supporters.
Jimizo
Bernie Sanders was stating ideas which are pretty mainstream in the countries he looked to - the Scandinavian countries. You can agree or disagree with his ideas but they were clearly and intelligently put. Not crazy or stupid.
I thought Kasich put forward standard and sensible conservative ideas in the debates, but Trump lashed the whole thing into the toilet with knob-jokes and idiotic nicknames. Kasich’s ideas weren’t crazy or stupid.
Trump running around saying he would ban all Muslims, deport all illegals, make Mexico pay for the Wall ( I could go on ) did fall into the stupid category. They were not intelligent ideas and were not very well put.
There is an important distinction here.
Jonorth
Pence doesn't get involved because he knows there is a real chance Trump could get the boot and he has to keep himself clean for that. He might be a religious fanatic, but he's got more going for him in the brain-department than Trump does.