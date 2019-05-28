Pence honors fallen service members at Arlington cemetery

Vice President Mike Pence places a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in observance of Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to fallen members of the U.S. armed forces Monday, thanking their loved ones in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and acknowledging that for them "every day is Memorial Day."

Pence placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to remember dead service members whose remains haven't been identified and observed a moment of silence. He told Gold Star families he was honored by their presence.

Dignitaries attending Monday's ceremony included Gen Joseph F Dunford Jr and acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited the Arlington, Virginia, cemetery last week and placed flags at several gravesites, a decades-old tradition known as "flags in." Trump, in Japan, was expected to address troops aboard a battleship before returning to the U.S.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.