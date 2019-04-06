Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Pence says on Texas visit that Venezuelan president 'must go'

1 Comment
HOUSTON

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday during a visit to Texas that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "must go" because of the "suffering he has brought" to the people of that country.

"The struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy, but freedom has the momentum. Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power, and Nicolas Maduro must go," Pence said at the Baker Institute at Rice University in Houston, named for former Secretary of State James Baker.

Houston is home to a large Venezuelan immigrant community, as well as the corporate headquarters of CITGO, a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-run oil giant PDVSA. Pence earlier this week called for the release of six CITGO executives who've been jailed in Venezuela for more than a year without trial. Pence has said the five American citizens and one legal permanent U.S. resident , all with roots in Texas and Louisiana, are being "illegally detained." Pence said some of their relatives were at his speech Friday in Houston.

The U.S. and about 50 other countries contend Maduro's election last year was illegitimate and that support opposition leader Juan Guaido's claim to the presidency.

Pence Friday said that "for far too long the people of Venezuela have suffered under the heavy hand of oppression." He noted there's been a mass exodus from the country, with more than 3 million abandoning it so far. He said that "for those who stay behind, it is a society of lawlessness, corruption, crime and violence."

The U.S. on Friday added two oil-sector companies and 34 vessels to a sanctions list aimed at forcing Maduro to step down. A Treasury Department announcement said the companies and vessels are being used to ship fuel to Cuba or in other aspects of the oil industry and help support the Maduro government.

Pence said the only way Maduro "clings to power" is with the help of Cuba.

"All options are on the table," Pence said. "We will not stand idly by while the Venezuelan people suffer under dictatorship and oppression. And Nicolas Maduro would do well not to test the resolve of the United States of America."

Earlier Pence made a stop in Houston to thank U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for their service. He's set later Friday to head to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center in College Station where he'll participate in a discussion on the American vice presidency with former vice presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Nice trick.

Starve the people with sanctions and then blame the government and claim they "must go"

Iraq, Libya and Venezuela all are cases where the US demanded that a government "must go".

What do those three have in common?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Explore

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Check out these costumes from Kyoto University’s cosplay-themed graduation

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Ways To Change Your Look This Spring (And Feel Totally Awesome)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Driving In Japan: From Obtaining Your License To Navigating The Roads

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya