Pence slams N Korean leader's 'tyrannical' sister after their near meet

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday assailed the North Korean leader's sister who sat near him at the Olympics as part of an "evil family clique" that oppresses millions.
Pence and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sat in the same box during the Feb 9 opening ceremony of the Winter Games in Seoul, but the pair did not interact.
That scene, broadcast worldwide, was closely watched for its diplomatic signals.
U.S. officials said later that Pence and North Korean officials had planned to meet secretly during the Games, but that Pyongyang scrapped the talks at the last minute after he criticized the "murderous regime."
Pence on Thursday had choice words for the North Korean leader's sister, who was given wide press coverage during her appearance at the games.
"The sister of Kim Jong Un is a central pillar of the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet, an evil family clique that brutalizes, subjugates, starves and imprisons its 25 million people," he told thousands attending the Conservative Political Action Conference.
"For all those in the media who think I should have stood and cheered with the North Koreans, I say: the United States of America doesn't stand with murderous dictatorships, we stand up to murderous dictatorships," Pence said, to loud cheers.
"And we will keep standing strong until North Korea stops threatening our country, our allies, or until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missiles once and for all."
During his Asian tour, Pence denounced the North's nuclear drive and sought to shore up ties with regional allies -- and longtime North Korean foes -- Japan and South Korea.© 2018 AFP
Alfie Noakes
Except for Iran under the Shah, the Phillippines under Marcos, Chile under Pinochet, Paraguay under Stroessner, Panama under Noriega, Saudi Arabia, Iraq under Hussain, Uzbekistan under Kamirov (the monster who boiled his enemies alive). The list goes on and on.
How can anyone take this man's nonsense seriously?
bones
Hypocrisy is an understatement in response to mike “I wasn’t in the room “pence.
Laguna
Pence is an embarrassment. For this one time, though, I agree with him.
dcog9065
I don’t like Pence at all, but he is 100% correct here. It would have been a diplomatic catastrophe if Pence had shook that vile mass murderer’s hand and stood and swooned like a girl for NK’s team like the useful idiots we have unfortunately seen everywhere recently.
Ignoring this foul creature who will definitely not survive the upcoming war was the best move he could do, besides turning around and punching her in the face for her unforgivable crimes.
Toasted Heretic
I hope I survive the "upcoming war" that some people repeatedly mention.
I'll be here, in Japan. Unlike Pence and those who advocate catastrophe.
This useful idiot welcomes the moves made by the mass murdering DPRK to engage with the mass murdering USA who have supported many, many other murderous regimes.
dcog9065
@Toasted Heretic: You do know what a useful idiot is right?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Useful_idiot
Am unsure why you would happily admit to being one.. It's very, very far from an endearing term and not 30 years ago it would have been a death sentence.
Also, I'm in Tokyo but I see the danger NK will possess a few years down the road if they are free to develop their nukes. Japan will likely be threatened with total nuclear destruction on a weekly basis and constantly blackmailed by NK. It's fine for English teachers and other foreigners temporarily visiting Japan as they can flee back home if conflict breaks out, but those who live here permanently have no such escape route.