Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Vice President Mike Pence is 'keeping his distance' from President Donald Trump for a few days after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus Photo: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
world

Pence to 'keep distance' from Trump: White House

0 Comments
By Drew Angerer
WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, whose press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, has decided to "keep his distance" from President Donald Trump for a few days, the White House said Tuesday.

Katie Miller, Pence's press secretary, tested positive for the virus last week along with a personal valet to Trump.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, "has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days" from the president.

"I would just note that that's his personal decision to make that," McEnany said. "As to how many days he does that, that's a decision for the vice president."

Trump said Monday that Pence has tested negative for the virus which has left more than 80,000 people dead in the United States.

McEnany was also asked by a reporter during a briefing in the White House press room why she wasn't wearing a mask.

She said she was sufficiently distant from the reporters in the room who were wearing masks themselves.

"I had a negative test today and a negative test yesterday and I'm in an OK place," McEnany said.

Three high-profile members of the White House coronavirus task force are currently in self-imposed quarantine: infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

If those closest to Trump and Pence think they need to be quarantined, then they must have come to the conclusion this virus is more than just another cold/flu/hepatitis, clearly not a hoax.

It's good they've changed their minds after downplaying the severity of the virus for so long.

But that doesn't forgive them for being so slow in taking action to limit its spread.

The mounting death toll and the damage to the economy are on the Trump/Pence administration.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Get Prepared: What To Put In Your Earthquake Kit

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #80: Cats Spooked by Thunder But Completely Ignore Earthquake Alarms

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Echizen Ono Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

The Tale Of Genji: A Very Modern 1,000 Years Old Novel

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filing Taxes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo