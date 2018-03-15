Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Conor Lamb, the Democratic candidate for the March 13 special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District celebrates with his supporters at his election night party in Canonsburg, Pa., early Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
world

Pennsylvania takeaways: GOP reaches for the panic button

8 Comments
By STEVE PEOPLES
NEW YORK

The special election in Pennsylvania's 18th district has made one thing clear: Democrats turned a region that overwhelmingly backed President Donald Trump just 16 months ago into a dead heat. It didn't matter that this congressional district will effectively disappear next year. Each side fought hard and spent big knowing that the race would help shape the national political landscape heading into the November midterm elections.

With that in mind, here are the top takeaways as the final votes come in:

RETHINKING A 'SAFE' DISTRICT

Republicans are trying, but there's no way to spin the special election results as anything other than a grim scenario for the Republican Party. Trump won the district by nearly 20 percentage points in 2016. Democrat Conor Lamb's performance in southwestern Pennsylvania means that the GOP's grip on the House majority is in serious peril this fall.

There has been much discussion about the vulnerability of 23 Republicans serving in congressional districts that Trump lost in 2016. They're more vulnerable than ever. But there are scores of other Republican-held seats considered more competitive than Pennsylvania's 18th district. Democrats need to flip 24 seats to claim the House majority — just 23 if Lamb wins. Both numbers increasingly look reachable. For GOP strategists, or those members considering retirement, it may be time to hit the panic button.

TRUMP HITS HIS LIMIT

The president was all-in for Republican Rick Saccone in a region considered solid Trump country. The Republican president visited the district twice on Saccone's behalf. He dispatched his daughter, his eldest son, his chief counselor and his vice president to the district. It wasn't enough to pull out a clear win.

Saccone parroted Trump's message, he said he wanted to be Trump's "wingman," and he benefited from Trump's political operation. It wasn't enough.

This marks the second consecutive special election in which Trump struggled to push his preferred candidate over the finish line. Only this time, unlike Alabama's recent Senate election, he can't blame a candidate saddled with multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

DEMOCRATS ARE HOT

Democrats did it in Virginia, New Jersey, Alabama. They did it in a string of lower-profile state house elections in places like Missouri and New Hampshire. Now, they've done it in the heart of Trump country in working-class western Pennsylvania.

As the November midterms grow closer, the energy on the left is as strong as ever. Lamb effectively harnessed that energy with a large get-out-the-vote operation that dwarfed that of his Republican opponent. And Democratic candidates across the country hailed Pennsylvania's result as reason to be even more excited. Rep. Charlie Dent, an eastern Pennsylvania Republican who is retiring at the end of the year, predicted Wednesday that the Democratic wave "is going to be like 2010" — a reference to the anti-Obama wave that cost the Democratic Party 63 seats.

CANDIDATES MATTER, BUT ONLY SO MUCH

Saccone was an underwhelming candidate. He struggled to raise money. He had a weak get-out-the-vote operation. He didn't spend much time with voters. But it's a mistake to suggest that the Republican state representative's personal flaws alone triggered a 20-point swing in his district.

Saccone didn't make any major gaffes. He avoided the personal scandals that have plagued Republican candidates in other recent elections. And he was remarkably disciplined in a message that embraced Trump, promoted the GOP-backed tax overhaul, and tied his opponent to unpopular Democratic leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. That's roughly the same playbook Republicans are planning to employ in Republican-leaning regions across the country.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

8 Comments
What's this? Yet another democrat flipping a seat away from the idiot conservatives. It's no wonder conservatives keep losing seats with their idiot president and idiotic ideas. Kuddos! ROFL. Oh my.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Not a reason to panic, one seat doesn’t mean a tidal wave or that the Democrats will take the House entirely. If they had taken Texas, that would have been an antenna jerker. The party in power always loses seats in the midterms, but a complete takeover.? I wouldn’t put too much stock into it.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Yeah, if they would have won Texas, we should be concerned. Never mind Alabama and a district Trump won by 20 percentage points because I need to feel good.

. . .

Ignorance has a way of exposing itself.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It wasn't enough to pull out a clear win.

It's obvious the "star" power isn't there and after a little more than a year of having Trump as president, only the die hard fanatics are still clinging to the belief that he can change things. He can't and his entourage can not either.

DEMOCRATS ARE HOT

Bit of an over exaggeration I would say, more like a slap to the head against Trump and the Republicans than a vote "for" the Dem's.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Yet another democrat flipping a seat away from the idiot conservatives.

Tommy, I suggest you check out Lamb's resume and platform.

He is a conservative (pro-guns, anti-abortion, critical of the Democratic Party's leadership, policies and direction).

In other words the Dems fielded the perfect Rep candidate. Pretty sneaky, but it worked.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

In other words the Dems fielded the perfect Rep candidate. Pretty sneaky, but it worked.

I see you got the talking point from Paul Ryan.

Lamb respects Roe v Wade. He is pro-firearm, but not all democrats are anti-firearm. Questioning the leadership and direction of the party are healthy. Republicans, however, simply try to follow Trump's pinball-like movements.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He is a conservative (pro-guns, anti-abortion, critical of the Democratic Party's leadership, policies and direction).

Just goes to show how extreme the Republican party has become - candidates who may have traditionally been Republican cannot even stomach the idea of dealing with the extremists, and are instead going with the Democrats.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Lamb respects Roe v Wade. He is pro-firearm, but not all democrats are anti-firearm.

Well, at least we don’t have to worry about the 2nd amendment EVER going away.

Questioning the leadership and direction of the party are healthy. Republicans, however, simply try to follow Trump's pinball-like movements.

No, the Democrats are the Party believe in obstruction and then when you ask them, going into November what are your policy stances? The first thing you get is.....and then a....

Good to know.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

