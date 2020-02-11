Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A bulldozer clears rubble and debris at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Qassim Abdul-Zahra)
world

Pentagon says 109 troops suffered brain injuries from Iran strike

3 Comments
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
WASHINGTON

The number of U.S. service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries has shot up to more than 100, the Pentagon said Monday, as more troops suffer the aftereffects of the Iranian ballistic missile attack early last month in Iraq.

The department said the latest total is 109 military members who have been treated for mild TBI, a significant increase over the 64 reported a little over a week ago.

The number of injuries has been steadily increasing since the Pentagon began releasing data on the injuries about a week after the Jan. 8 attack at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. Pentagon officials have warned that the number would continue to change.

The department said 76 of the service members have returned to duty, while 26 are in Germany or the United States for treatment, and another seven are on their way from Iraq to Germany for evaluation and treatment.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters more than a week ago that the department was studying ways to prevent brain injuries on the battlefield and to improve diagnosis and treatment.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's possible, in some cases, that symptoms of TBI from the Iranian missile attack won't become apparent for a year or two. He said the Army is in the early stages of diagnosis and therapy for the troops.

In a statement Monday, Pentagon press secretary Alyssa Farah credited medical professionals with provide care "which has enabled nearly 70 percent of those diagnosed to return to duty. We must continue to address physical and mental health together.”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Blast waves from high explosives will pass through brain tissue like a ripple through water, like a rolling pin over soft dough. It doesn't have to fracture the skull or introduce a foreign object. The result is traumatic brain injury –– NOT a headache –– something that can be life-changing, life-threatening, and even fatal.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Pentagon says 109 troops suffered brain injuries from Iran strike

Oh, they just have "headaches", right Donnie? But you do have something in common with these brave men and women - your brain is injured too - from Alzheimer's...

And what happened to that "Red Line" you laid down - retaliate and we'll destroy 52 of your military and cultural sites? Woops, I guess that got crossed out in black Sharpie...

What a failure and Loser...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Or is it another “Gulf war syndrome “ main cause of which was the possibility of compensation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump has given more than just 109 people "headaches", and whether he knows it or not, he's already on course for a steeper post-impeachment learning curve: what goes around comes around. Karma is a b*tch that will in good time demand her pound of flesh from this most deserving of miscreants.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “I’m Confused – How Does He Feel About Me?”

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon