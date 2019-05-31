Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile launchers in Moscow's Red Square Photo: AFP/File
world

Pentagon calls Turkey plan to buy Russian missile 'devastating'

1 Comment
By Mladen ANTONOV
WASHINGTON

A top Pentagon official said on Thursday the consequences would be "devastating" for Turkey's joint F-35 fighter program and its cooperation with NATO if the country bought a Russian missile defense system.

Kathryn Wheelbarger, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, said that Ankara's planned purchase of the S-400 system would damage Turkey's ability to work together with the Western alliance, and force Washington to hit the country with sanctions.

"Completion of this transaction would be devastating, not only to the F-35 program, on which the West has placed its modernized integrated air capability, but it would potentially rupture Turkish interoperability with NATO, a key aspect of the defense of the alliance," Wheelbarger told an audience at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

"Let's be clear. The S-400 is a Russian system designed to shoot down an aircraft like the F-35, and it is inconceivable to imagine Russia not taking advantage of that collection opportunity."

Wheelbarger said the U.S. believes Turkey is pursuing the deal to get Russia's support against Kurdish rebels along its border with Syria.

But she warned Ankara that Russia is not a reliable partner over the long term, doesn't back its military sales with maintenance and other support, and is simply trying to undermine NATO cohesion.

"Once you introduce Russian systems, it really undermines our ability to continue helping them to defend themselves," she said.

She said that the Trump administration, even if it does not want to punish Turkey for the purchase, could be forced to do so by a Congress unsympathetic to Ankara.

"If we don't do the sanctions, they said, they'll just pass another law and make us do it," she said, referring to the U.S. legislature.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected U.S. pressure, calling the purchase a "done deal."

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said last week that Turkey had already sent personnel to Russia for training.

On Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Erdogan, in which they discussed the S-400 purchase, Erdogan's office said.

The office said they discussed Erdogan's previous offer to form a "joint working group" on the missile system.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

You can't force Turkey to buy an inferior product.

The S400 is best radar defense complex in the world, and Turkey wants it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Awa Odori Dance Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table