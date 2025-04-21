Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in Signal chat with wife, brother, source says

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared details of a March attack on Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother and personal lawyer, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
The revelations of a second Signal chat raise more questions about Hegseth's use of an unclassified messaging system to share highly sensitive security details and come at a particularly delicate moment for him, with senior officials ousted from the Pentagon last week as part of an internal leak investigation.
In the second chat, Hegseth shared details of the attack similar to those revealed last month by The Atlantic magazine after its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was included in a separate chat on the Signal app by mistake, in an embarrassing incident involving all of President Donald Trump's most senior national security officials.
The person familiar with the matter, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said the second chat included about a dozen people and was created during his confirmation process to discuss administrative issues rather than detailed military planning.
The chat included details of the schedule of the air strikes, the person said.
Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, has attended sensitive meetings with foreign military counterparts, according to images the Pentagon has publicly posted.
During a meeting Hegseth had with his British counterpart at the Pentagon in March, his wife could be seen sitting behind him.
Hegseth's brother is a Department of Homeland Security liaison to the Pentagon.
The Trump administration has aggressively pursued leaks, an effort that has been enthusiastically embraced by Hegseth at the Pentagon.
The Pentagon did not immediately reply to a request for comment. The White House did not immediately return a message.
TUMULTUOUS MOMENT FOR HEGSETH
Democratic lawmakers said Hegseth could no longer stay in his job.
"We keep learning how Pete Hegseth put lives at risk," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a post to X. "But Trump is still too weak to fire him. Pete Hegseth must be fired."
Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who suffered grave injuries in combat in 2004, said that Hegseth "must resign in disgrace."
A U.S. official at the Pentagon questioned how Hegseth could keep his job after the latest news.
The latest revelation comes days after Dan Caldwell, one of Hegseth's leading advisers, was escorted from the Pentagon after being identified during an investigation into leaks at the Department of Defense.
Although Caldwell is not as well known as other senior Pentagon officials, he has played a critical role for Hegseth and was named as the Pentagon's point person by the Secretary in the first Signal chat.
"We are incredibly disappointed by the manner in which our service at the Department of Defense ended," Caldwell posted on X on Saturday. "Unnamed Pentagon officials have slandered our character with baseless attacks on our way out the door."
Following Caldwell's departure, less-senior officials Darin Selnick, who recently became Hegseth's deputy chief of staff, and Colin Carroll, who was chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, were put on administrative leave and fired on Friday.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Blacklabel
does this person have a name?
I'veSeenFootage
Again, a fantastic show of competency from the Fox News idiot turned Defense Secretary! MAGA!!!
starpunk
Giving away Top-Secret battle plans to unauthorized personnel, letting them see it.
A major Federal offense. But oh, that's alright. After all, der Fuehrer Donald stole crateloads of such classified documents too. Let his Master Putin see them, perhaps?
This is treason or at least gross criminal neglect of the worst degree. Hedgehog and Diaper-Stinker are both guilty of the worst crimes in American Federal history. They have committed the same felonies that the Walker family did during the 80s.
trump is a ninny traitor geek himself, and he's too chicken to fire Hegseth. But he's guilty of the same crime himself, security breaching.
Expel them both! Put them in the Federal pen in Leavenworth, KS. I had a military roommate who was court-martialed, busted to the bottom and sentenced to 12 years there (with a Bad Conduct Discharge). His crime was molesting his own daughter. But now trump has made that 'alright' too, hasn't he?
I am angry and disgusted beyond belief!
lincolnman
And is anyone surprised? This Moron and drunk either hasn't the faintest idea what "classified" means or he was in a drunken stupor....remember his own DoD policy letter states "Signal is not authorized for use"...
I spent 28 years in uniform and another 13 as a DoD civil service employee - and I'm crushed by this group of incompetent bumblers tearing our military apart...
We know Trump is a Russian asset, it looks like Hungover Hegseth is one too...
Peter14
This is what happens when hiring inexperienced and inappropriate people to critical positions in Government. This is just the tip of the spear regarding Trumps picks in a number of areas, picked for personal loyalty to Trump above Country, above party, above all. Trump should be picking the best people for the positions, as his administration is demanding of others to choose on merit, so must Trump.
Trumps old wagon is losing wheels and bumping down the road, just about ready for a stack/crash.
This is what happens when geriatrics that should have been long retired get put in charge. This one in particular should have been retired to a cosy little cell in jail, perhaps in El Salvador?
deanzaZZR
If he was a navy man I would say something about loose lips ...
What a clown.
starpunk
I was in the service for just 4 years but I had a Secret level clearance and I can tell you, this stuff was taken dead seriously. This is, was, never was something you'd handle so carelessly or slipshod.
Traitors, all.
Blacklabel
Remind me, was Lloyd Austin fired? Was anyone fired? For anything?
it not….moving on.
Fountain
These MAGAts are all so incredibly incompetent.
Some dude
I think this will be the start of Hegseth's ascendancy to the presidency. Nothing happened after the first "signalgate", nothing will happen after this one, and if there's another one, nothing will happen in response to that. He's clearly got Trump's "teflon" attribute and will never see consequences for anything he does.
Watch him rise up the ranks even further.
HopeSpringsEternal
Pretty clear some insider(s)at the company that owns Signal, used by many in US Govt., on somebody's $payroll
Blacklabel
Yeah like if a hardcore leftist media CEO were let’s say on the board at Signal.
all this nonsense really proves is that Signal itself is useless for its primary purpose.
HopeSpringsEternal
Pretty safe to assume Elon Musk's Starlink will be releasing a new competitive encrypted App. soon, much like they moved the entire 1600 email system to Starlink!
Signal stakeholders are seeing their business goodwill collapse before their very eyes, due to some rogue partisan employee(s) and will be sued shortly by Trump Admin, count on it!