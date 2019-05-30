Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is starting a week-long tour of Asia in Indonesia, where he is hoping to speak with allies about China's actions in the region Photo: AFP/File
world

Acting U.S. defense secretary in Asia for talks on China expansion

0 Comments
By Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
JAKARTA

Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan kicked off a week-long Asian tour Wednesday with an eye to strengthening ties with regional allies and having "candid" talks with his Chinese counterpart on Beijing's growing might.

"It's more about listening and being able to hear from the allies and partners," the acting U.S. defense secretary said in a plane bound for Jakarta.

Indonesia is the first leg of a tour that also includes stops in Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

On Thursday, Shanahan will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo after talks with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu.

Cooperation on maritime issues with the sprawling Southeast Asian archipelago nation will be at the top of the agenda, as the U.S. looks to offset China's expanding presence in the South China Sea.

In Singapore on Saturday, Shanahan is to meet Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue regional defense forum.

"I want to identify areas where we can cooperate," Shanahan told reporters accompanying him on the trip, adding that he hoped to have "very candid discussions around intellectual property theft, or militarisation of the South China Sea."

Washington has repeatedly called for "freedom of navigation" in the busy maritime channel as Beijing builds up its military capabilities, while China has accused U.S. ships of breaching its territorial waters.

But Shanahan said rising tensions would not prevent the US from pushing forward with a defense strategy that sees China and Russia as Washington's main rivals.

"We have the capacity to spin a lot of plates," he added.

Washington has deployed some 1,500 troops, an aircraft carrier, a warship, B-52 bombers and a Patriot missile battery in the Middle East, citing "threats" from Iran or pro-government militias toward its interests and troops in that region.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Ad’acchio, Kita-Senju: All Those Subtle Scents of Fresh Basil And Dough

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Cities

Matsumoto City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Museums

The National Museum of Western Art

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #32: Pill Problems

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Letters From Japan: “We Have 3 Beauty Problems And We Need Help!”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING